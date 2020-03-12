You and 17 friends can stay in a mansion in Arizona that has an infinity pool for $36 a night

caption “Black Rock” is available for rent on AvantStay. source AvantStay

“Black Rock” is a mansion nestled in the hills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve in Arizona.

The five-bedroom home can sleep 18 guests and features an indoor jacuzzi, a home theater, and an infinity pool with views of the surrounding mountains.

The mansion is available for rent on AvantStay throughout the year, and it costs $652 a night, which is just $36.22 between 18 guests.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A mansion is tucked in the hills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

caption Black Rock is available for rent on AvantStay. source AvantStay

Called Black Rock, the luxurious home offers an oasis in the desert, and it’s available for rent on AvantStay throughout the year.

The property looks a bit like Tony Stark’s mansion from “Iron Man” at first glance.

The spacious home features a modern design inside.

caption The home has a modern interior. source AvantStay

High ceilings and sleek fireplaces make the home feel even larger.

The home is filled with natural light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows.

caption The home features large windows. source AvantStay

The marble floors throughout the home give it a clean feel.

The kitchen has an island and a table for guests to make themselves comfortable.

caption The home has a bar. source AvantStay

Wood cabinetry and new appliances add to the modern aesthetic.

Guests will also have access to a fully-equipped in-home bar.

You could serve dinner in the formal dining room.

caption The home has a kitchen and a formal dining room. source AvantStay

Statement art pieces elevate the space, as do the glass walls.

The home features a billiard table for guests to play.

caption Guests can play pool and foosball. source AvantStay

A foosball table is also nearby for added fun, and there’s a separate poker table for guests to use as well.

Or you could head to the home theater to watch a movie.

caption The mansion features a home theater. source AvantStay

The room features theater-style seats, though you’d have to provide snacks yourself.

Black Rock features five bedrooms that offer space for up to 18 guests.

caption The home has five bedrooms. source AvantStay

Members of your group would have to share if you rented the house, but it’s so spacious you likely wouldn’t mind.

Some of the bedrooms feature porch access.

caption The home has multiple porches. source AvantStay

But all of them have views of the surrounding mountains.

One of the bedrooms features bunk beds.

caption One room features bunk beds. source AvantStay

The home has nine beds total to accommodate guests, and a pack and play can be added to the home upon request.

The master bathroom has an indoor spa.

caption The master bedroom has a private jacuzzi. source AvantStay

The room also features curved vanities and a walk-in shower for added luxury.

Another bathroom in the home features a sunken tub with a wall-sized window.

caption The home has seven bathrooms. source AvantStay

The setup offers bathing with a view.

The mansion has seven bathrooms in total.

After you’ve had your fill of indoor fun, you and your friends can head to the heated infinity pool for a dip.

caption The infinity pool is the home’s show-stopper. source AvantStay

A jacuzzi is built into it as well, so you can have the best of both worlds.

You can enjoy the views of the mountains while you swim.

caption Guests can look at the mountains while they swim. source AvantStay

The property’s lush greenery adds to its idyllic feel.

An expansive barbecue makes outdoor eating a breeze.

caption The home has an outdoor barbecue. source AvantStay

A large table allows big groups to dine poolside.

The pool area also features a fire pit for the cooler months.

caption The pool deck features patio chairs and tables. source AvantStay

Plus, there’s plenty of outdoor seating in which visitors can relax.

The home also features a second-floor balcony for added outdoor space.

The base cost for a stay in the home cost $652 per night at the time of writing.

caption The home costs $675 a night to rent. source AvantStay

The cost comes out to $36.22 per person when split between 18 guests.

You can check out the AvantStay listing here.