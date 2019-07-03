You can now buy ice cream that tastes just like steak and bourbon topped with whipped cream and meat ‘sprinkles’

caption LongHorn’s Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream. source LongHorn Steakhouse

You can now buy ice cream that tastes like meat and whiskey.

Starting July 1, customers can enjoy Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream at LongHorn Steakhouse.

The dessert features bits of steak and swirls of bourbon caramel, as well as whipped cream and “steak sprinkles.”

Those who prefer their desserts to taste more savory than sweet now have something to scream about, thanks to a new ice cream that tastes like meat and whiskey.

Starting July 1, patrons of LongHorn Steakhouse can enjoy the chain’s new Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream. The meaty treat, which features bits of steak and swirls of bourbon caramel, is topped with whipped cream and “steak sprinkles.”

“This is the only exception to our rule of fresh, never-frozen steak,” the steakhouse said in a press release sent to INSIDER. “The [ice cream] is boldly seasoned with flavors from LongHorn’s proprietary Char seasoning.”

Commenters on LongHorn’s Facebook page seem intrigued by the new menu item.

“I like steak and nice cream, but not sure about combining them,” Amy Meador said in a comment. “But then again, if there’s enough bourbon…”

“I would try it,” Savannah Sharp said in a comment. “Why not? Who knows, it could be that perfect mix of salt and sweetness that hits the spot.”

The treat is priced at $3.99, and is currently being offered at select restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Houston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, New York City, and Tampa.

LongHorn isn’t the only place offering out-of-the-box desserts this summer. Dairy Queen recently announced a Sour Patch Kids Blizzard and Subway is planning on adding Halo Top milkshakes to their menu.

And if regular ice cream isn’t your thing, you could always try out some ice cream created with EntoMilk – a dairy alternative made from black soldier fly larvae.