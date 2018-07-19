A steam pipe explosion on NYC’s iconic 5th Avenue prompts evacuation of 28 buildings and asbestos warning

A steam pipe exploded on 5th Avenue and 21st Street in New York City on Thursday at around 6:40 a.m. ET.

The incident prompted the evacuation of 28 buildings and warnings of possible asbestos.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the affected area.

Five minor injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY.

A steam pipe explosion in New York City’s Flatiron District on Thursday morning sent steam spewing high above buildings and created a crater-like hole on 5th Avenue.

The explosion, which occurred around 6:40 a.m. ET on 5th Avenue and 21st Street, prompted evacuations of at least 28 buildings, the FDNY said on Twitter. Five minor injuries have been reported.

The incident also sparked concerns about asbestos.

“Environmental testing is being conducted to determine whether asbestos or other contaminants are present, but as a precaution anyone in the vicinity of the rupture who was covered in material is advised to bag their clothing and shower,” ConEd said in a statement via Twitter at about 9:00 AM ET.

caption Emergency responders examine the scene at a steam pipe explosion in Midtown Manhattan source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The energy company also warned people to stay away from the area as a safety precaution. Fifth Avenue from 20th Street to 23rd Street has also been shut down.

While the FDNY said that while they are still awaiting lab results to see if asbestos is present, the department said that it is acting like the results will come back positive.

“We’re operating with an abundance of caution since this steam main was installed in 1932, so there is possibly a presence of asbestos. Samples have been taken and we’re awaiting the lab results. We are operating as though those samples will come back positive,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement on Facebook.

Those who feel like they were affected should report to one of two decontamination sites set up on 5th Ave where they can be evaluated, the FDNY said in the statement. One is located at 19th Street and 5th Ave. and the other is at 22nd and 5th Ave.

Those who witnessed the incident were quick to take to Twitter to post footage of the explosion.

Steam pipe explosion at 21st Street and 5th Avenue should cause @MTA to shut down BMT R and W service at East 23rd Street. #asbestos #steampipe pic.twitter.com/3cLQFliywD — Stuyvesant Square (@StuySquare) July 19, 2018

Firefighter said it was “asbestos steam” which is either a great way to get me to leave quickly (I did) or maybe very not good. From 5th Ave and 18th St pic.twitter.com/6ldK1gSYpS — Man Bartlett ???? (@man) July 19, 2018