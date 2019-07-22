This $30 water table provides hours of entertainment for my daughter on hot summer days

source ALICIA BETZ / Business Insider

The $29.99 Step2 Duck Pond Water Table is a fun and versatile toy that kept my one-year-old daughter entertained for hours.

It’s simple to play with so it’s not overwhelming for young kids, and includes some fun features like a waterslide and squirting frogs that encourage imaginative play.

I love that I can also use the water table for other activities like hiding cars in soil, so it doesn’t have to just be a water toy you’d use only in the summer.

When my daughter Ellie developed a fascination with our dog’s water bowl, I knew I needed to redirect her love of water to something more appropriate. She’s still a little too young to fully grasp the concept of “no,” so that means I’m wiping water off our hardwood floors about 500 times a day.

The Step2 Duck Pond Water Table ($29.99) ended up being the perfect solution; from the second I put the table together for her, she loved playing with it – even before I filled it with water.

Ellie is just starting to identify objects and say her first words, and she loves to point out ducks when she sees them. Every child is different and not all kids love water, but if you have a little fish on your hands, they’ll love to explore and play with this table.

Design

The Step2 Duck Pond Water Table is exactly like it’s name – an activity table you can fill with water and the included little ducks.

There are a few unique features, and I love that it’s just enough to add some fun without taking away from the simplicity of a water table. The table includes the following:

2 rubber ducks

1 frog that squirts water

1 side flipper to launch the frog (or anything else your toddler wants to send flying into the air) into the water

1 center spinner to create a whirlpool

1 slide

1 water scooper

There is also a drain plug on the underside of the table to easily empty the water.

Overall, setting up the table was quick and easy – just snap a few pieces together and it’s ready to go.

One thing to be aware of is that the legs don’t come off once you assemble the table, so keep that in mind when you’re thinking about where you’d want to store the table when not in use.

The fun features help Ellie get creative with her play, which is great for her age (12 months) so she can begin to learn how to play independently. The scooper, spinner, and squirting frog are also all great to help Ellie develop her motor skills. I was a little worried that she would be too young to play with a water table but she loves it, and I know that it will continue to be a fun toy as she moves through toddlerhood. The fact that it captivates her for more than a few minutes is great for me too so I can enjoy my coffee while I watch her play.

On that note, make sure you’re always very closely supervising your children any time they’re playing in or near water. According to the CDC, drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children ages 1-4. Drowning can happen quickly and quietly in even small amounts of water. The CDC also offers tips for how to prevent drowning, including close and undistracted supervision. Keep your kids safe, and they can enjoy hours of fun in and around the water.

This water table is versatile

One of my favorite things about this water table is that you can use it for so much more than just water play.

You can get a whole lot of bang for your buck when you think creatively. Instead of just water, you can fill it with sand, Easter eggs, plastic balls, moon sand, snow, beans, rainbow rice, or any other sensory material. You could even put toys or pebbles in with water for your child to scoop out, or add in some muddy cars or trucks and have a “car wash.”

Of course, make sure you’re always using the table safely so make sure what you’re using in place of water is safe for your kids, and don’t put more weight on the table than it can hold. According to Step2, the table can hold four gallons of water, which is equivalent to around 33 pounds.

One con to consider

I wish the design of the rubber ducks was a little more thoughtful.

The two rubber ducks that come with the table have holes in the bottom, which help their buoyancy but also quickly fill up with water. When they have too much water in them, they don’t float correctly. My biggest concern, however, is that it’s hard to get the water out of them, and I don’t want mold to grow inside the ducks.

Should you buy it?

Overall, this is a simple water table that’s cheaper than a lot of the other options on the market, so if you’re looking for a wallet-friendly and versatile toy, this one will do the trick.

If you’re looking for one with a few more bells and whistles though, Step2 also has a two-tier Tropical Rain Forest Water Table ($69.99) and a dinosaur-themed Dino Dig Sand & Water Table ($68.99).

I finally got Ellie to play with water via an appropriate toy, but now I just need to figure out how to get our dog to realize that the water table isn’t a huge drinking bowl.