Step aboard the Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia’s aircraft carrier that’s considered to be one of the worst in the world

caption A photo taken from a Norwegian surveillance aircraft shows Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in international waters off the coast of Northern Norway on October 17, 2016. source Thomson Reuters

Russia’s only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, is one of the five worst carriers in the world, according to The National Interest.

In October 2016, the Kuznetsov was sailing to Syria through the English Channel on a combat deployment when it was spotted belching thick clouds of black smoke throughout its entire journey.

“The main problem with the ship is that is has a very problematic propulsion system,” Dmitry Gorenburg, a senior research scientist at the Center for Naval Analyses, previously told Business Insider. “It’s just unreliable.”

Before it was sent back to the yards for repairs, the Kuznetsov was always accompanied by a special tugboat in case of breakdowns, and the plumbing was reportedly so bad that the majority of its toilets didn’t work.

It’s currently being refitted at Russia’s 35th Ship Repairing Yard in Murmansk, and won’t be ready until 2021.

Check it out below:

The Kuzentsov was laid down in 1983, but not commissioned until 1990.

source Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Source: The National Interest

Kuznetsov-class carriers are about 932 feet long, 237 feet wide and 212 feet high. They also have a maximum displacement of about 58,000 tons.

caption The Admiral Kuznetsov source Wikimedia Commons

Source: naval-technology.com, TASS

Kuznetsov-class carriers are powered by eight turbo-pressurized boilers, four steam turbines, and six diesel generators, bringing the carrier to a maximum speed of about 33 mph.

source Getty Images

It also has a sea endurance of 45 days, and an operating range of 3,850 miles to 8,417 miles depending on the speed.

The shot above is of the Kuznetsov belching black smoke through the English Channel in October 2016.

Source: naval-technology.com

Kuznetsov-class carriers have a crew of 1,600 sailors.

caption Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov. source WorldwideAircraftCarriers

Source: The National Interest, naval-technology.com

But unlike US carriers, the Kuzentsov was built as a defense carrier.

caption A view of some of the Kinzhal launchers. source Screenshot/YouTube via New Update Defence

It’s armed with 12 P-700 Granit anti-ship cruise missiles, a Kinzhal air defense missile system armed with about 200 anti-air missiles, one Udav-1 anti-torpedo multiple launch rocket system, and eight eight Kashstan air defence gun/missile systems.

The Kuzentsov’s 12 P-700 Granit anti-ship cruise missiles are also housed in silos underneath its flight deck.

Source: Business Insider, TASS

The Kuznetsov will also be fitted with a Pantsir-M/EM air defense system with eight 57E6-E surface-to-air missile launchers, as well as two GSh-6-30K/AO-18KD 30 mm six-barrel rotary cannons, upon its return from the shipyard.

source Rostec

Source: The Diplomat

It can also carry up to 41 aircraft, including Su-27s, Su-33s, MiG-29s, as well as Ka-27, Ka-31, and Ka-52K helicopters.

Source: The Diplomat

And flight deck has a built-in ski jump, angled at 12 degrees, to help with take-offs.

caption A photo taken from a Norwegian surveillance aircraft shows Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in international waters off the coast of Northern Norway on October 17, 2016. source Reuters

Source: naval-technology.com

Here’s a shot from the flight deck with the control tower in the background.

caption The flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov. source Reuters

And the control tower from another angle.

source Reuters

The aircraft are brought up from the hangar bay using an elevator.

source Screenshot/YouTube via Russian Defense Ministry

Here’s a shot of Putin speaking in the Kuznetsov’s hangar bay in 2014.

The Kuznetsov is slated to return to service in 2021, but it may take longer.

source Flickr/Christopher Michel

As The Diplomat noted in April:

“All Soviet carriers were constructed in Ukraine and Russia has lost valuable expertise and technology – particularly surface ship propulsion technology – due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.”