Step aboard the USS Zumwalt, the largest destroyer the US Navy has ever built

The USS Zumwalt, the largest destroyer the US Navy has ever built, will fire its first missile in 2019, Warrior Maven reported in late April.
The Zumwalt will fire an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile and SM-2 from its Mk 57 Vertical Launch Systems, as the Navy continues to explore a new range of weapons for the ship, according to Warrior Maven.
The Navy has also been considering equipping the Zumwalt – the first of the Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers – with nuclear cruise missiles, Maritime Strike Tomahawks, SM-6 missiles, and even lasers.
But the $4 billion ship has been plagued with electrical problems, engineering malfunctions, and other issues prior to being commissioned in 2016 and in the years since.
Still, the sleek Zumwalt has been called a “technological marvel.”
Take a closer look:
Built by General Dynamics, the USS Zumwalt was launched in October 2013 and is designed to perform a range of deterrence, power-projection, sea-control, and command-and-control missions.
General Dynamics is one of the largest defense contractors and political donors in the US.
It was commissioned in October 2016.
It’s 610 feet long.
And 80.7 feet wide.
It’s also the Navy’s first surface ship with all-electric propulsion, powered by two main-turbine generators, two auxiliary-turbine generators, and two Rolls-Royce 34.6 MW advanced induction motors, which provide all the energy needed to run the propulsion, electronics, and weapons systems. This system can bring the Zumwalt to a top speed of nearly 35 mph.
It has state-of-the-art electronics, including a SPY-3 multi-function radar, which can detect advanced antiship cruise missiles.
The Zumwalt has 80 Advanced Vertical Launch Cells from which it can fire Tomahawk, Evolved Sea Sparrow, and other guided missiles.
It also has two Advanced Gun Systems — the two compartments in the front — from which it can fire 155 mm long-range projectiles up to 63 nautical miles.
Here’s a closer view of the AGS on the bow.
And here’s a short time-lapse taken on the bow.
The Zumwalt’s flight deck can hold two MH-60 Seahawk choppers, or one MH-60 and three vertical-takeoff unmanned vehicles.
It might also one day be able accommodate the Marine Corps’ variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, the F-35B.
Here’s a short time-lapse video taken on the flight deck.
Here’s a shot of the hangar bay.
Here’s a shot of the bridge in the mission control tower, located in the four-level deckhouse.
There’s even a general store for the 158-person crew.
And a barbershop.
Check out this video that shows even more of the ship’s interior, including the boat bay and stern ramp.