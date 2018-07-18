Step aboard the USS Coronado, part of the troubled LCS class that the US Navy recently admitted was a massive failure

caption USS Coronado. source US Navy

The US Navy announced in April that it may not deploy any littoral combat ships this year because of maintenance problems.

“Three of the Navy’s four original LCSs are in maintenance now, and four of the eight block-buy ships that have commissioned already are undergoing their initial Post Shakedown Availabilities (PSA),” USNI News reported in April, citing Cmdr. John Perkins, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force Pacific.

But LCS’ also have a problem with survivability, including limited anti-ship self-defense capabilities, a lack of combat radar systems and more.

The Pentagon is so concerned that LCS vessels aren’t “survivable in high-intensity combat” that it’s looking for a new frigate to replace them (read about one of the contenders here).

In any event, one of the LCS that does not appear to be undergoing maintenance, according to the USNI News report, is the USS Coronado.

Step aboard and take a look:

There are two variants of LCS — Independence and Freedom — and the Coronado is an Independence-class ship.

source US Navy

Independence variants are 421.5 feet long.

source US Navy

126.3 feet high.

source US Navy

And have a beam of 103.7 feet.

source US Navy

The Independence variants have trimarian hulls, which means there’s a main hull and two smaller hulls on the sides, which you can see below.

source US Navy

But the hulls are also aluminum hulls and rather thin, and the hull of the USS Montgomery, seen below, even cracked in 2016.

caption The USS Montgomery enters dry dock for Post Shakedown Availability (PSA) at BAE Systems Ship Repair facility. source US Navy

The Independence variant’s trimarian design also means that the ships have to enter drydock for repairs, which will slow their availability.

Here’s a shot of the Coronado’s helicopter flight deck.

source US Navy

And another from the deck itself.

caption An MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aircraft, left, and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter are staged on the flight deck of the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) prior to flight operations. source US Navy

Here’s a shot from the deck looking into the hangar bay.

source US Navy

And a shot from the hangar bay onto the flight deck.

source US Navy

And another from the helicopter control tower.

source US Navy

LCS are configured to carry MH-60R/S Sea Hawk helicopters and tactical UAVs.

caption An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter landing on the flight deck of the USS Coronado. source US Navy

But they lack major armaments.

source US Navy

They have a Harpoon anti-ship missile system on the bow.

source US Navy

A Mark 110 57mm gun.

source US Navy

50-calibre machine guns on the port and starboard walkways and on the stern underneath the flight deck.

source US Navy

And a SeaRAM anti-ship missile defense system, which is on the roof of the hangar.

source US Navy

It also has an ALEX Decoy System — but that’s it.

caption A SeaRAM anti-ship missile defense system on top of the Coronado’s hangar bay. source US Navy

Here’s a shot of the bridge.

source Reuters

And another from a different angle.

source Reuters

This is the firing authorization panel in the bridge.

source Reuters

The LCS runs on a water jet propulsion with combined diesel and gas turbine engines.

caption Lt. James Berry visually inspects an engine as the main propulsion assistant in preparation for Engineering Operations Certification aboard the littoral combat ship USS Coronado. source US Navy

In August 2016, one of the Coronado’s flexible shafts failed, forcing it to return to San Diego from Hawaii.

But that’s not the only kind of engine casualty LCS vessels have had, which you can read more about here.

LCS have cost the US billions and billions of dollars over the last 16 years, but have largely been a failure. At least their crews seem to have had fun at times though.