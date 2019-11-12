I bought this 2.5-foot Christmas tree toy so my daughter can decorate her own tree — it’s a fun way for kids to ‘help out’ over the holidays

caption Kids can push three train cars around the base of the tree. source Alicia Betz/Business Insider

I love introducing my daughter to Christmas, and this plastic Christmas tree toy is the perfect way to get her excited for the season.

The Step2 My First Christmas Tree comes with a star topper, ornaments, and a train that can circle around the base. It’s available in classic green ($39.63) or blue and white ($49.99).

At about 2.5 feet tall, this tree is a great toy and decoration for young toddlers.

I have an unabashed obsession with all things Christmas, and even though my 16-month-old daughter Ellie is too young to really understand Christmas, I’m so excited to share the fun of the season with her this year. She loves to look at Christmas lights, help put up decorations, and say “ho ho ho” when she sees Santa.

Toddlers can leave quite the tornado in their wake, especially with all the extra clutter Christmas tends to bring. However, I’m not going to lie: I’m a little bit nervous about what she’ll do to our Christmas tree when we set it up this year. I’m sure nothing will deter her from trying to play with it, but I know having her own little tree can only help.

We haven’t gone and cut down our real tree yet (yes, we actually go into a field and cut down a tree every year!), but Ellie already loves playing with her Step2 My First Christmas Tree.

It’s a great way to let toddlers decorate without worrying about ornaments and decorations getting broken

The tree stands 33 inches (about 2.5 feet tall), which is perfect for my daughter who is also about 2.5 feet tall. We have it in our living room where our real tree will eventually go, but it would also be fun for your kids to keep in their bedroom or playroom so they have a tree in their own space. It’s extremely light, so it’s no problem at all to move around to different parts of your home.

The tree is available in classic green that includes a bonus pack of four extra ornaments (for 12 total), or you can choose a blue and white version called “snow much fun” that comes with eight ornaments. We have the green version, but the blue and white version would be great if you have a blue, white, and silver Christmas decor theme and want this toy to match.

When I got the tree out of the box, it took less than a minute to put together. My daughter immediately started decorating it; her favorite thing to do is take the star off and put it back on. It comes with the star, eight or 12 ornaments (depending on the version you choose), and three train cars for kids to push around the base of the tree.

caption My daughter loves to decorate the tree with bulbs and then…knock them all off. source Alicia Betz/Business Insider

The ornaments don’t hang off the tree; instead, they sit on platforms cut out of the tree. What I like about this feature is that it allows my daughter to practice patience and precision placing the ornaments in the holes. She also loves to knock them all off once she puts them in their place. The different colored ornaments on the green version provide a fun way to teach and practice colors, too.

The manufacturer’s recommended age is 18 months and up, but I can see this being really fun for younger toddlers if they are carefully supervised. They would be able to play with the train that goes around the base of the tree, and the base also has spots to place the ornaments.

A word of caution

Don’t order this expecting the sturdiest, most amazing Christmas tree you’ve ever seen. It is a little wobbly, but not so much that it’s going to fall apart. It’s a simple plastic toy that is meant for younger toddlers. By the time they are 3 or 4 years old, kids will likely outgrow this tree.

The bottom line

This tree is a cute little toy that doubles as a Christmas decoration. If you strategically bring it out only during the holiday season, it becomes a novelty that toddlers will love to play with.

Another similar Christmas tree toy is this felt tree with 26 ornaments that attach to the tree with Velcro. We have this tree for my daughter as well, and she enjoys decorating (and undecorating) it.

If you’re looking for a fun toy that lets your toddler join in the holiday decorating without worrying about them choking on small decorations or breaking delicate ornaments, I recommend the Step2 My First Christmas Tree. My daughter circles back to play with it multiple times throughout the day, and I like that it’s Christmas themed.