Steph Curry astounded the NBA world by scoring 33 points in 22 minutes to help the Warriors pull off a devastating, series-ending win over the Rockets

The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 6 on Friday to advance in the playoffs.

Stephen Curry was the hero, as he scored 33 points in the second half, including some clutch shots, after going scoreless in the first half.

The NBA world was stunned by Curry’s explosion, as he came through in a huge moment for the short-handed Warriors.

Stephen Curry pulled off one of the greatest fears of his career on Friday, scoring 33 points in the second half of Game 6 to help the Golden State Warriors eliminate the Houston Rockets.

Curry was held scoreless in the first half, continuing what had been a nightmare series for him in which he struggled through cold shooting and foul troubles.

But in a tight second half, Curry came through when his team needed him the most. With Kevin Durant sidelined with a calf injury for at least the next week, Curry and the Warriors reverted back to their 2014-2016 style of basketball to overcome the Rockets.

The Warriors went small, moved the ball, found the open man, then hounded the Rockets on defense, holding them to just seven points from the six-minute mark in the fourth quarter until there were 30 seconds remaining (the Rockets scored some late baskets with the game out of hand).

Curry helped deliver several big shots during that time frame. Despite an aching left hand, he managed to drive left to the hoop and score on a crafty finish.

Moments later, he hit a vintage Curry step-back with P.J. Tucker draped all over him.

Then, Klay Thompson hit the dagger three-pointer off a textbook ball movement from the Warriors when the Rockets trapped their pick-and-roll.

There was no shortage of praise for Curry and the Warriors after the game.

ESPN’s Tim Legler said he was “speechless” watching Curry score 33 points in the second half.

ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy said he was “astounded” that the Warriors pulled off the win, on the road, without Durant.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni, while saying the loss would take a long time to get over, said he expected Curry to score some points in the second half, but “I didn’t expect 33,” he said.

The rest of the NBA world sang Curry and the Warriors’ praises, too.

Steph has always been the most important Warrior. But he’s also had some really rough moments in some really big spots. 33 points tonight in the 2nd half without KD to eliminate the only team to challenge them the past 2 years is all time great stuff. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 11, 2019

In a game of this magnitude, Steph Curry notching 33 in the second half after a scoreless 1H in which he literally had zero rhythm has to be one of his more impressive feats, right?! — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 11, 2019

Think we know who Stephen Curry is, too — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 11, 2019

There was even a “Game of Thrones” crossover:

Steph Curry came alive in the second half of Game 6 like Jon Snow with 33 points. pic.twitter.com/q59ZdpNS49 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 11, 2019

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami ranked the win as the second-best of the Warriors’ championship era.

No. 1 Warriors' playoff moment: Game 6 at OKC, going through Durant No. 2 Warriors' playoff moment: Game 6 at Houston, going through the Rockets without Durant — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 11, 2019

In what might have been the worst playoff series of Curry’s career, he still ended up the hero.

The Warriors will play the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Portland Trail Blazers series in the Western Conference Finals.