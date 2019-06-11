Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored 9 points in 95 seconds to save the Warriors season

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors, 106-105, in Game 5 on Tuesday to stay alive in the Finals.

Trailing by six in the final three minutes, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored nine points in 95 seconds to re-gain the lead and seal the win.

The Warriors will go back to Oakland for Game 6 to win one more game to tie the series and force a decisive Game 7.

The Golden State Warriors live to see another day.

The Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors, 106-105, in Game 5 to force a Game 6 and move the series to 3-2.

Things looked dark for the Warriors late in the fourth quarter, as Kawhi Leonard scored 10 straight points to give the Raptors a six-point lead and seemingly take control of the game. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had an answer.

With 2:32 remaining in the game, Thompson hit a pull-up three-pointer to make it a three-point game.

70 seconds later, Curry came around a screen and a hit a three from above the break to tie the game.

As the Raptors floundered on offense, Thompson had one final answer. How appropriate is it that the Warriors kept their season alive with Warriors-esque, inside-out ball movement before Thompson got an open three to give the Warriors the lead with less than a minute remaining?

The Raptors had one last chance to win the series. In the final seconds, Leonard passed out of a double-team to Fred VanVleet who swung the ball to Kyle Lowry in the corner. His last-second shot was way off.

Warriors win.

The series has been fraught with drama. Kevin Durant returned from a calf injury in Game 5, only to re-aggravate the injury, most likely ending his season. The severity of the injury is unclear.

The road team was won four of five games in the series, which now returns to Oakland for what will be the final game in the famed Oracle Arena. The Warriors, already short-handed, will have to grit out another win to force a Game 7 and keep their championship hopes alive.