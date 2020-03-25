Star athletes are practicing indoor golf trick shots to pass time while sports are suspended

- source
- Star athletes have been posting videos of golf trick shots to Twitter.
- So far, Stephen Curry, Mike Trout, Mardy Fish, and more have posted videos in their homes of elaborate trick shots.
- Take a look at the shots below.
With sports seasons around the world on hold due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, professional athletes have found many different ways to pass time.
An increasingly common trend appears to be practicing golf trick shots, sometimes indoors.
Of course, plenty of athletes play golf in their spare time. With nothing but time now, some of the trick shots are getting pretty good.
Stephen Curry
Curry is an avid golfer and has played in amateur tournaments. He went off the wall and into a cup.
You’re up @DudePerfect @24Bazemore @MardyFish!!! #playingthrough https://t.co/nAehNuzjdk pic.twitter.com/mnHQbZd5mz
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 20, 2020
Mardy Fish
American tennis player Mardy Fish responded to Curry’s challenge and went off the backboard and onto the green.
I see ur #playingthrough @StephenCurry30 and raise you an @RafaelNadal and @athielen19 Let’s Goooo!!!! https://t.co/gLjbEyajCH pic.twitter.com/TnSHgBzhK1
— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) March 20, 2020
Mike Trout
The Los Angeles Angels outfielder posted a video of a chip shot over his balcony and into a cup. We’re skeptical since the ball leaves the frame, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.
Jake Elliott
The Philadelphia Eagles kicker was also sinking shots from off of his balcony.
Think you can do better than @jake_elliott22? Send us your trick shots!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aQU6FSttLK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 23, 2020
Kent Bazemore
Curry challenged his former Golden State Warriors teammate to post his own trick shot. Bazemore was unsuccessful but has plenty of time to work on his game.
It was not for a lack of trying! These @TaylorMadeGolf MG2 has me creating a lil too much spin! I’ll be down here all week ???????? @StephenCurry30 #PlayingThrough #TourSauce pic.twitter.com/DWB6uJIlrW
— Baze (@24Bazemore) March 21, 2020
