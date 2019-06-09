Steph Curry’s mom says a buzzer beater he missed aged 9 ‘made him who he is’

Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya, says a shot her son missed aged nine “made him who he is.”

In episode one of “Stephen Vs The Game,” a new Facebook Watch series about the point guard, Sonya broke down the turning point in his junior career.

With his team one point down with seconds to spare, Curry launched a three-point effort and missed.

His father Dell had some unsympathetic words for his son after the game, Sonya said.

Watch the missing shot below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Steph Curry has faced more adversity than most to get to where he is today.

“Daddy taught jumpers. Not the size for the NBA. 180 pounds soaking wet,” so goes the ad for the Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers, which reeled off some of the many criticisms the player faced before he became a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA MVP.

Curry’s unwavering resolve to be the best may have been instilled in him from an early age, and a single shot, his mother says.

In episode one of “Stephen Vs The Game,” a new Facebook Watch series about the point guard’s rise to greatness, Curry’s mother Sonya recalled one of her son’s games where he missed the winning shot.

“He was nine years old playing in a 10-and-under age, and they were down by one [point],” Sonya said.

“[They] threw him the ball, and he could have won it, and he missed the shot.”

“Broke our hearts.”

Apparently, Curry’s father Dell had some apathetic words for his son after that play.

“Dell said: ‘You didn’t like that feeling did you,'” Sonya said.

“He [Steph] was like, ‘No,’

“So he [Dell] said: ‘Now you know what to do then.'”

Sonya thought her husband’s words were a little harsh, but admitted that, “that made him who he is.”

Watch nine-year-old Curry miss the long-range shot, and Sonya’s commentary, below.