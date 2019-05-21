Andre Iguodala says he thinks Stephen Curry is the second-best NBA player ever

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala called Stephen Curry the second-greatest NBA player ever.

In an INSIDER poll conducted in March, an overwhelming majority of Americans chose Michael Jordan as the NBA “G.O.A.T.” followed by LeBron James. Only 2% of Americans voted Curry as the greatest.

Curry already boasts a strong resume and has the chance to add to it, meaning more people may echo Iguodala’s thoughts down the line.

In the mind of Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, there should be another player in the conversation for the NBA’s greatest player of all-time: Stephen Curry.

Iguodala told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson that he considers Curry, his teammate, the second-best player ever (presumably behind Michael Jordan).

“I think he’s the second best ever,” Iguodala told Thompson. “I always thought that about him. I knew but other people didn’t know.”

Iguodala’s quote was part of an answer about how Curry helped the Warriors come back from a 2-1 deficit to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2015 playoffs. Curry scored 33 points in a crucial Game 4 win, then 32 points in the Warriors’ Game 6 close-out.

According to Thompson, the Warriors’ resilience in that series helped shape their dynasty, as they knew they could truly compete for a championship thereafter.

In an INSIDER poll of 1,082 Americans in March, 66% of responded chose Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all-time. LeBron James finished second, with 10.4% of respondents choosing him as the “G.O.A.T.” Curry did make it on the list, though only 2% of people chose him.

Iguodala could be choosing Curry as No. 2 for political reasons, but Curry boasts a strong resume, and it should continue to grow. He is already a three-time NBA champion, two-time MVP (including the first-ever unanimous MVP), six-time All-Star, and five-time All-NBA team member. He’s also on pace to become the NBA’s all-time leader in three-point percentage.

However, surely, fans of James would argue that James’ resume now (three championships, four MVPs, 15 All-Stars, and 14 All-NBA teams) is a bit stronger at the moment.

As Thompson outlined in his story, Curry has racked up plenty of memorable playoff moments over the course of the Warriors’ five-year run.

With the chance to continue to add more moments and achievements to his resume, perhaps more people will soon echo Iguodala’s opinion.