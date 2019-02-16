Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have an epic bet on the line when they go head-to-head in the NBA’s 3-point shooting contest

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are wagering future family tickets to their games in the NBA three-point contest at the All-Star Weekend.

Depending on where Seth plays after this season, that could mean buying multiple family members tickets as many as four times per year.

Stephen said his family is rooting for Seth.

Stephen Curry and his brother, Seth, have some serious money on the line in their three-point contest at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

With the brothers back in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, representing the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, they’ve decided to put future family tickets on the line.

“Whoever wins between me and Steph gotta buy the family tickets for the rest of our careers whenever we play each other,” Seth said on Saturday.

The Blazers and Warriors don’t play each other again for the rest of the regular season, and Seth is a free agent this offseason. If he stays in the Western Conference, the loser could be buying tickets for family three or four times a year.

If Seth goes to the Eastern Conference, that number would drop to two times a year, but that might not be a good thing. Prior to All-Star Weekend, Stephen said his ticket requests were nearing triple-digits as the Curry brothers returned home.

“The stakes are pretty high considering how many people show up for our games,” Stephen said on Saturday.

Seth is a career 44% shooter from three, but he trails Stephen in dominance from deep – Stephen owns the record for most three-pointers in a season and is on pace to shatter the all-time record.

The bet might also be an easier one for Stephen, who signed a five-year, $200 million contract in 2017. Seth is playing on the final year of a one-year, $2.7 million contract.

Considering his underdog status, Seth has his family’s support over Stephen.

“I know for a fact that everybody in my family, except for me, is rooting for Seth,” Stephen said. “I’ve already accepted that. I hope to pull the upset tonight.”

The three-point contest features a stacked lineup that also includes Devin Booker, Danny Green, Joe Harris, Kemba Walker, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard, Dirk Nowitzki, and Khris Middleton.

“It’s a big bet. It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Seth said, adding, “I gotta beat all nine [players] to win, but to win that bet, I only gotta beat Steph.”