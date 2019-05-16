Stephen Curry had a funny reaction to guarding his little brother, Seth Curry, in the Western Conference Finals

caption Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are the first brothers to play each other in the conference finals. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Stephen Curry and his little brother, Seth Curry, are playing each other in the Western Conference Finals.

Curry told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that when he’s guarding Seth, he struggles to stay competitive, saying he contests Seth’s shots hard “so it looks good on film,” but that he doesn’t mind if they go in.

The Curry family has been split in rooting for the two brothers, with their parents wearing alternate jerseys to games.

Curry said he hopes the “weird” feeling subsides as the series goes on, but he’s not counting on it.

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are the first brothers in the NBA to play each other in the conference finals, and it has created an awkward dynamic.

Speaking to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Curry admitted that in Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Portland Trail Blazers, he had “mixed feelings,” about playing Seth, especially when guarding him.

Curry recalled a play where Seth had a corner three-pointer in front of the Warriors bench. Curry said he couldn’t help but contest the shot, but didn’t mind if it went in.

“I was like, ‘I’ll be okay if he makes this one,'” Curry said. “I’m gonna still contest really hard so it looks good on film, but I might be okay with him making it.”

Curry said he could “care less” when he’s on offense, however, because he wants to score, regardless of who is guarding him.

“I need to get my buckets,” he said.

The dynamic has the entire Curry family split, with their parents, Dell and Sonya, flipping a coin to decide who would wear which team’s jersey to Game 1. Sonya ultimately wore a Blazers jersey while Dell wore a Warriors jersey.

caption Dell and Sonya Curry split their jerseys for Game 1. source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Curry told Nichols that during Game 1, he yelled up to his mom, “Who you with?!” to mock her attire. He said he may have to ignore his family when they go to Portland for Games 3 and 4.

Despite the in-game competitiveness, Curry said he was rooting hard for Seth and the Blazers during their Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals. Curry told Nichols that he was cheering and yelling for the Blazers, even reacting when Blazers guard C.J. McCollum made several shots to lift the team to the win.

“I was part of the Portland faithful for a little bit,” Curry said.

Curry said he hopes that as the series goes on, the “weird” feeling of playing his brother subsides, but he’s not counting on it. Curry said he can’t turn off his “human nature” to cheer for his Seth, even with the NBA finals on the line.

Watch the segment of the interview below: