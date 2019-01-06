Stephen Curry tried James Harden’s clearly illegal stepback move, got called for it, then appeared mock Harden

source via NBC Sports Bay Area/NBA

Stephen Curry got called for a travel while trying James Harden’s infamous stepback move.

Afterward, Curry held up a 1-3 on his chest, seemingly pointing out that Harden gets away with the move.

Stephen Curry decided to try his luck with James Harden’s stepback move on Saturday, and it did not go so well.

In the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ win over the Sacramento Kings, Curry made a hard drive to the left, then pick up the ball, and took three hard steps back. It was called for a travel, as it should have been.

Of course, earlier this season, Harden did the same thing, taking four big steps back, and it went uncalled, riling up the NBA world.

Here was Harden’s move:

"It looked like he did two step backs." ???? pic.twitter.com/k0V0AQLStB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 18, 2018

Here was Curry’s:

The refs just got confused ???? pic.twitter.com/cwFJVcBTCb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 6, 2019

Afterward, Curry held up a “1-3” on his chest, seemingly pointing out that Harden got away with the same move.

After the game, Curry bemoaned not being allowed to do the stepback.

“I’ve seen it once or twice. I tried it myself, and obviously, they got confused because they knew it was somebody different,” Curry said.