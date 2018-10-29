Steph Curry finished the Brooklyn Nets game with 35 points — and he set another NBA record

caption Steph Curry. source Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Steph Curry made history on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors point guard netted 35 points, but it was his laser-guided shooting from distance that broke a record.

This is because the weekend win over the Brooklyn Nets was his seventh game in succession where he tallied five or more three-pointers.

He is the first player in NBA history to do so.

You can watch the record-breaking basket below.

Steph Curry helped Golden State Warriors overcome a late Brooklyn Nets rally, winning 120-114 on Sunday.

For the Warriors, it was the fourth win in a row but Curry – recently dubbed “video-game good” by his teammates – also had reason to cheer. This is because he set yet another NBA record.

Curry, responsible for 35 points on the night, put together a PlayStation performance by sinking seven of his 15 shots from range. This means he is now the first and only player in history to go seven straight games having sunk five or more three-pointers.

Curry’s shooting ability was a sight to behold in the first half, as he tallied 24 points and sunk five of his eight shots from deep.

But his highlight-reel did not end there. With the Warriors leading 60-44, Curry used all of his on-court intelligence to create space and launch yet another shot from range. With laser-like accuracy, the ball hit nothing but net, lifted the crowd, and prompted the match commentator to say, “and there’s the record!”

Watch it right here:

With this three-pointer, Stephen Curry sets an #NBA record of 7 consecutive games with 5+ three-pointers. #KiaTipOff18 pic.twitter.com/CHuvWSl1kW — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2018

Curry may have broken the record, but the story here is really one about partnership as Curry and Kevin Durant are dominating matches for the Warriors.

Curry may have gotten 35 points, but Durant was only just behind with 34 of his own. He also contributed with six assists and eight rebounds.

“The continuity of being together now for a while, winning back-to-back titles together, I think there’s probably a better comfort zone, comfort area between the two of them than there’s ever been,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, according to Sky Sports.

Kerr will be hoping that this Curry-Durant comfort zone continues, and the Warriors can extend its winning run as it plays the Chicago Bulls on Monday, before returning to California for matches against the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.