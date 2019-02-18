Steph Curry’s insane bounce pass for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s alley-oop stole the show at NBA All-Star game

caption Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. source Getty Images

Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show even though their team lost Sunday’s NBA All-Star exhibition.

Curry and Antetokounmpo combined for an incredible bounce pass and a thunderous dunk.

The move has become a viral hit on Twitter.

Watch the move right here.

Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for an incredible bounce pass and alley-oop combo, which stole the show at the NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

Team Giannis may have been the losing side of the All-Star match, an exhibition that brings together the biggest and the best in basketball, but Curry and Antetokounmpo wowed the crowd at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The move began midway through the second quarter, when Team Giannis had a seemingly insurmountable lead at 71-57.

Curry received the ball on the side of the three-point line and slammed a thunderous pass off of the paint. The ball bounced over the head of Team LeBron player Kevin Durant and into the reaches of Antetokounmpo who did not hesitate to dunk the ball through the basket to complete a highlight-reel move that has become a viral hit on Twitter.

Watch it right here:

Curry finished the night with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Antetokounmpo ended the game with 38 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Team Giannis went on to lose the exhibition 164-178.