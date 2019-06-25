Melania Trump’s longtime spokesperson Stephanie Grisham will be the new White House press secretary

caption Stephanie Grisham. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Stephanie Grisham will reportedly be the new White House press secretary and communications director.

She previously ran communications for first lady Melania Trump.

Grisham has been with Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign.

First lady Melania Trump announced on Tuesday that her longtime spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham would be taking over as White House press secretary and communications director when Sarah Huckabee Sanders departs.

Grisham is just the fourth woman to ever hold the role of White House press secretary and the third under a Republican president.

“I am pleased to announce [Grisham] will be the next [press secretary] & Comms Director!” Ms. Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “She has been with us since 2015 – @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the [White House]. #BeBest.”

Grisham has been with President Donald Trump for several years and worked on the 2016 presidential campaign. While Trump has been in the White House, Grisham has ran communications for the first lady.

Sanders announced she would be leaving the White House last week, with Trump encouraging her to pursue a run for governor in her home state of Arkansas, a position her father Mike Huckabee once held.

During her tenure, Sanders oversaw a significant decline in traditional press briefings, going several months at a time without discussing the president’s agenda from the White House podium.