A woman left her kids in a car in 5-degree weather while she shopped, police say

caption Stephany Moses was arrested on two counts of child endangerment. source Nick Starichenko/Shutterstock

An Iowa woman left her children in her car in 5-degree-Fahrenheit weather while she shopped for almost an hour, the Council Bluffs Police Department said in a press release provided to INSIDER.

Stephany Moses, 25, spent 45 minutes in a Boot Barn store while her children, ages 4 and 2, waited in the car on Tuesday morning, according to police.

At the time, the windchill made temperatures feel like minus 14 to minus 15, according to the police statement. The children were dressed in “light clothing” while they waited in the vehicle, which was turned off and unlocked with one window rolled partially down, police said.

Police identified Moses as the mother of the children when she left the store. At that point, she was arrested on two counts of child endangerment.

The children, who were not injured, were placed in protective custody, and police said they contacted the Department of Human Services.