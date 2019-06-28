Stephen Colbert broke down the Democratic debates in 2 live monologues filled with jokes at the 20 candidates’ expense and jabs at MSNBC’s technical difficulties

- source
- Stephen Colbert hosted two live shows after the 2020 Democratic presidential debates on Wednesday and Thursday.
- He had plenty of jokes about the candidates’ performances, poking fun at a few of the lesser-known contenders for their lack of name recognition. There were 10 candidates on stage each night.
- Colbert also took quite a few jabs at MSNBC, the network that hosted the debates, for their technical difficulties.
- Watch both live monologues of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” below.
