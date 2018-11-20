Stephen Curry broke traditional NBA style to wear an elegant $57,000 Cartier watch courtside

caption It turns out Chef Curry has great taste in watches. source Tom Pennington / Getty Images

An injured Steph Curry was spotted wearing a classy timepiece as he watched his teammates lose on Saturday.

The world-famous point guard was sporting a rose gold Santos de Cartier Skeleton, which was released earlier this year.

The watch is priced at £44,400, or $57,000.

Curry’s Cartier is a far cry from the louder timepieces normally worn by NBA players and sports stars in general, who tend to opt for Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, or Hublot.

In Steph Curry‘s absence, the Golden State Warriors showed their mortality on Saturday as they suffered a close defeat at the hands the Dallas Mavericks.

The sharp-shooting point guard is recovering from a groin injury he suffered earlier in the month.

While many are still talking about the on-court blowup between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, onlookers may have missed a glinting accessory on Curry’s arm as he watched his team in dismay from the sidelines.

Curry was spotted by the watch website Hodinkee wearing a gorgeous rose gold Santos de Cartier Skeleton.

Cartier’s new take on its classic caused quite a stir in the horological community when it was relaunched in April, and it was largely agreed to be a stunning piece of design.

Naturally, the price of the timepiece is available only upon request – so Business Insider requested, and it turns out to be worth a cool £44,400, or $57,000.

The price tag is unlikely to make much of a dent in the wallet of the Warriors star, though, whose $37 million salary makes him the highest-earning player in the NBA.

Curry’s skeletonized edition is set in 18-karat pink gold with a faceted sapphire and features sword-shaped hands and the roman numerals that Cartier is known for.

The Santos was originally designed in 1904 for a Brazilian aviator (after whom the watch is named) who wanted to tell the time while flying – and it’s proved a popular model ever since.

Curry wore his with a gray alligator strap, which paired beautifully with his double-breasted navy blazer.

Curry’s elegant Santos is a refreshing break from the louder timepieces worn by his NBA colleagues, who tend to opt for Hublot Big Bangs, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshores, and garish Richard Milles.

