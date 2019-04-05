Stephen King said the college admissions scandal can be attributed to “the Age of Trump”

source Larry French/Getty Images

Stephen King took to Twitter this week to argue that the college-admissions scandal is “normal” in the “Age of Trump.”

This isn’t the first time that King has posted critical tweets about the president.

Horror author Stephen King took to Twitter on Thursday to give his take on the $25 million college-admissions scandal that rocked the country – laying blame squarely on the shoulders of President Donald Trump.

“Are you surprised that rich parents are bribing their rich kiddies into top schools? Shocked, even?” King said. “Don’t be. In the Age of Trump, when even fundamentalist Christians wink at the president’s flagrant adulteries, such behavior comes to seem normal.”

Last month, the Department of Justice charged nearly 50 parents, college athletics officials, and college admissions professionals for running an illicit scheme to get their children admitted to elite universities. Among those implicated were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, as well as executives at prominent companies, venture-capital firms, and law offices. Peter Sartorio, a packaged-foods entrepreneur from Menlo, Park, California is the first parent to say he will plead guilty in the scandal.

Some people questioned King’s rebuke of the president, arguing such behavior has gone on for decades before Trump entered the White House.

In response, King clarified on his original tweet:

Trump: "They are a Fake News paper who have already been forced to apologize…" Donald, no one expects you to get your facts straight, but at least have someone correct your syntax. "IT is a Fake Newspaper THAT HAS…" Etc. God you're illiterate. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 4, 2019

This isn’t King’s first time to admonish the president. Some of those jabs include criticizing his “inflammatory rhetoric” and calling him “totally incompetent. Incapable. Lost.”