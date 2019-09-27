Stephen King compared Netflix’s new horror series, ‘Marianne,’ to ‘Stranger Things’ and his own work, and it has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

caption “Marianne” source Netflix

Stephen King recommended Netflix’s new French horror series “Marianne” on Twitter on Thursday and said it has a “Stranger Things” vibe.

“Marianne” is about a horror author who is haunted by an evil spirit and it has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

King has praised other Netflix horror movie and TV shows before, such as “Bird Box” and “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Stephen King has another Netflix recommendation for horror fans.

The legendary author tweeted on Thursday, “If you’re one of those sickos – like me – who enjoys being scared, ‘Marianne’ (Netflix) will do the job.”

“There are glints of humor that give it a ‘Stranger Things’ vibe,” he added. “It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

“Marianne” is a new French horror series that premiered on Netflix on September 13. Netflix describes the series like this: “Lured back to her hometown, a famous horror writer discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world.”

It has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on six reviews). Bloody Disgusting call it “nightmares personified.” Refinery 29 wrote that it “remains terrifying until its climactic, exorcism-filled end.”

This isn’t the first time King has praised Netflix’s horror content. He said he was “riveted” by the movie “Bird Box” and called Netflix’s hit horror series “The Haunting of Hill House” “close to a work of genius.”