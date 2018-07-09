Stephen Miller reportedly threw out $80 worth of sushi after a bartender at the restaurant flipped him off

caption Stephen Miller source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Miller was also shouted at by a stranger while walking through Dupont Circle earlier this year.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller threw out $80 worth of sushi after a bartender at the restaurant he ordered from flipped him off as he walked out of the restaurant, according to The Washington Post.

The bartender from the restaurant, located near Miller’s apartment, reportedly followed Miller out the door and shouted “Stephen!” The bartender then flipped both middle fingers and cursed out Miller, who then threw out the sushi in disgust, Miller later told colleagues.

Earlier this year, Miller was shouted at “Better be better!” by a stranger while walking through Dupont Circle in Washington DC, The Post noted. His face also appeared on “Wanted” posters on lampposts outside of his apartment.

The incidents surrounding Miller, an architect of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, come as many White House aides face scrutiny and criticism in public places over Trump’s policies. Both around and outside the nation’s capital, current and former advisers such as Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Bannon, Sean Spicer, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders have been faced with outcry in public spaces, according to The Washington Post.

Last month, Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia because she worked for Trump. This past weekend, a woman confronted Bannon in a Richmond, Virginia bookstore and called him a “piece of trash.”

At a DC grocery store last year, a man told Conway that she ought to be ashamed of herself, according to The Post.

Before leaving his post as press secretary, Spicer would be the recipient of curse words as people drove by his home.