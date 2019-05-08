‘Stupid and evil’: Stephen Moore blames liberals for his rejected Fed nomination

caption This is Stephen Moore. He likes tax cuts. source Screenshot, YouTube

Stephen Moore took aim at liberals Wednesday evening, blaming them for his failed nomination to the Federal Reserve board.

Moore withdrew last week after key Republican senators expressed concern about the prospective nominee.

That came after Moore’s past comments denigrating women resurfaced.

Stephen Moore, the former Trump campaign adviser who was until last week being considered for a seat on the Federal Reserve board, suggested that partisan attacks were behind his failed nomination.

He said on Wednesday that liberals had run a campaign against his bid, adding that they were “terrified” of him, though it was ultimately a lack of support among Republicans that had led to the withdrawal.

“We always have this debate: Are liberals just stupid, or are they evil?” Moore said on the radio show of Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump White House official. “I don’t know. After this, I think they’re stupid and evil.”

Moore withdrew his nomination on Thursday, saying scrutiny around his past comments had become too much to handle. In past writings, he has suggested that women should not make more money than men and said that he was against co-ed sports.

Days after these comments resurfaced, a number of GOP lawmakers expressed concern about Moore. Key among them was Sen. Joni Ernst, the Republican from Iowa, who cited the gaffes as she said she was unlikely to support his bid.

“I’m not enthused about what he has said in various articles,” she told The Washington Post. “I think it’s ridiculous.”

Economists from across the political spectrum had also raised concerns about whether Moore was qualified for the position.

Gregory Mankiw, a prominent conservative economist who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, said in March that Moore was unfit for a Fed seat and urged lawmakers to reject his nomination.

“It is time for Senators to do their job,” he wrote on his website. “Mr. Moore should not be confirmed.”