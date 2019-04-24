Trump’s Federal Reserve pick Stephen Moore says critics are ‘pulling a Kavanaugh against me’ after old columns making crude jokes about women resurface

source Wikimedia Commons

President Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors has come under fire for past writing and comments about women.

Moore said on a conservative radio show that Democrats are “pulling a Kavanaugh” against him in an effort to derail his nomination.

Another nominee in former Godfather’s Pizza CEO Herman Cain dropped out after past accusations surfaced.

Economist Stephen Moore said on a conservative radio show on Tuesday that Democrats and the media were attempting to derail his nomination to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, likening it to controversy surrounding Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.

Multiple instances of Moore’s past writing have resurfaced in recent days including columns calling women inferior in sports and crude comments about women at colleges. Moore has defended the columns, which he characterized as “spoof” articles.

Moore has remained committed to following through on the confirmation, unlike former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, who dropped out of consideration after many Republican senators stated they would vote against him due to longstanding sexual harassment allegations that helped sink Cain’s 2012 presidential campaign.

“I was so honored when I got the call from Donald Trump,” Moore said. “But all it’s been since then is it’s been one personal assault after another. And a kind of character assassination having nothing to do with economics, but my divorce 10 years ago or something I wrote 25 years ago.”

Moore added that he considers it “a badge of honor” to be the target of so many investigations and probes from national news publications, saying that it is because they do not want him to grow the economy.

“Partly they hate me but partly they also hate Trump and so they’re trying to derail this nomination but we’re going to get through this,” he said.

Moore noted that his nomination will take a long time, listing the many different hurdles he has to clear to be confirmed.

“You have to do a financial disclosure that’s about two inches thick of paperwork, so we’re getting through that and I and I have to do an FBI investigation – luckily I don’t have any criminal record,” he said. “And so that’ll probably take a month and it’s probably two or three months and I have to go through the Senate Banking Committee and then it goes to the full Senate. But they’re pulling a Kavanaugh against me.”

Kavanaugh faced allegations of sexual misconduct during his Supreme Court nomination, which the judge denied. After a protracted, partisan Senate battle, Kavanaugh was confirmed.