5 steps for managing your credit card debt when you lose a source of income

Losing a source of income makes paying off credit card debt even more stressful, but you can manage the situation by taking some proactive steps.

Credit card debt was already a problem nationwide, but the coronavirus has Americans reeling as they face job loss and major losses in income.

If you’re struggling to keep up with credit card bills, your best bet is reaching out to your card issuer to see if they can offer some relief.

Focus on paying as much as you can without further jeopardizing your financial situation, even if it’s only making the minimum payment.

Credit cards with introductory APRs and personal loans could also provide some relief, but make sure you consider all the pros and cons before you make any big money moves.

According to new data from the Federal Reserve from the fourth quarter of 2019, credit card debt reached all-time highs after balances increased by $46 billion to $930 billion nationally late last year. Along with credit card debt peaking, Business Insider reported that serious delinquencies were also on an upward trend – especially for those ages 18 to 29.

And this was all before the coronavirus began wrecking havoc. US jobless claims just hit a record 6.6 million, and plenty more claims are likely on the way. The federal government did work out a $2 trillion stimulus plan that includes cash payments to individuals and help for businesses, but it could be weeks (or even months) before Americans see their share of the money.

This means that, unfortunately, many people are going to struggle financially for a while whether they have credit card debt or not. For those who do have lingering credit card balances, there are some solutions to consider for the short term and the long term.

Call your credit card issuer

If you’re struggling to make credit card payments in the short term, the very first thing you should do is reach out to your credit card issuer to ask for help. An array of credit card issuers are offering financial assistance to their customers, mostly by letting them skip payments, but you do have to call or send a message to ask for assistance.

Keep in mind that your credit card issuer may not list this information explicitly on its website. Most card issuers do have a COVID-19 resource page up by now, however, most of which offer vague information on the potential options you might qualify for – though issuers like Chase continue to update their landing pages.

On the Chase COVID-19 resource page, for example, they say they have options if you need “payment assistance” on your mortgage and your car payment, but they don’t specifically say anything about credit card payments.

American Express also offers a separate page with resources and information, yet they also have a Financial Hardship program that lets you apply for relief from late fees, a lower interest rate, or a lower monthly payment.

Regardless, the first thing you should do is reach out to your credit card issuer and let them know you’re struggling financially. This way you can find out your options and move forward with any help they can provide.

Focus your efforts on making the minimum payments on your cards

If you were in the midst of paying off credit card debt with fervor, it can be frustrating to take a loss in income that means you’re unable to pay as much as you were before. With that in mind, don’t be too hard on yourself if you can’t throw hundreds of dollars toward your credit card bill at the moment. Focus on making the minimum payment or as much as you can comfortably, and without jeopardizing your finances otherwise.

You may even want to focus on keeping as much cash as you can right now, particularly if you’re facing a job loss or a loss in income. With that in mind, don’t feel bad if the minimum payment is all you can pay on your credit cards for a while.

Stop using credit cards if you can

It might also be smart to cut down on credit card spending for a while, mostly so you don’t rack up more balances that might be impossible to pay off later on. Keep in mind that credit cards tend to work poorly as short-term loans since their interest rates are so incredibly high.

If you can cut your spending and switch to a bare-bones budget for a while, you might also benefit from paying for all your purchases with cash or a debit card until you’re back on your feet.

Consider a credit card with an intro APR offer

If you cannot qualify for a lower interest rate for some reason, or you want to save money on interest on purchases for a limited time, a credit card that offers an introductory APR can help. Some cards in this niche offer 0% APR on balance transfers for up to 21 months, although it’s important to note that a balance transfer fee (usually 3% or 5% of your balance) needs to be paid upfront.

Interestingly, a variety of credit cards also offer an introductory APR on purchases for a limited time. If you choose to take advantage of cards that offer 0% APR, just remember that you’ll eventually pay the much higher variable APR if you don’t pay your balance off in full before your card’s 0% introductory offer ends.

With that in mind, cards in this niche can be truly helpful, but you should beware of the pitfalls of using credit cards, including the potential to rack up more debt you can’t pay off.

Consolidate debt with a personal loan

You can also consider consolidating debt with a personal loan. Many personal loans offer interest rates as low as 5.99% for consumers with good credit. Personal loans can be a good option since they offer fixed interest rates, fixed monthly payments, and a fixed repayment schedule. This makes it easier to know exactly what you owe each month and exactly when you’ll become debt-free.

Just make sure that, if you do apply for a personal loan to consolidate your debts, you stop using your credit cards for purchases. If you continue using credit after you move your debts to a new personal loan, there’s a good chance you’ll simply make your problem worse.

The bottom line

Make sure to call your card issuer if you’re struggling to keep up with credit card bills, and only consider borrowing money if you don’t have any other options. While 0% APR credit cards and personal loans can help you pay off debt faster, they aren’t always the best idea when you’re facing an income crisis.

Make sure you consider the pros and cons of any strategy you’re considering, as well as all your options, before you make any big money moves. Coronavirus will eventually run its course and be out of our lives, but the debt you rack up could last a lifetime.