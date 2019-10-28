Trump’s former chief of staff Steve Bannon called Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy ‘winning’

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a Sunday radio interview with host John Catsimatidis that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “winning” with her strategy to impeach President Donald Trump.

“She’s running the most sophisticated political warfare, the most sophisticated political disinformation campaign, and they’re winning right now. And we’ve got to get organized,” he said.

Bannon was on the show to promote his new podcast, “War Room: Impeachment” which is aimed at fighting the impeachment process.

“Nancy Pelosi is going to impeach the president of the United States on two counts: one is abuse of power, the other obstruction of justice,” Bannon said in an interview with host John Catsimatidis on “The Answer,” his New York radio show. He added that many Trump allies are “in shock” and need to “wake up to this process that Nancy Pelosi’s running.”

Bannon was on the show to promote his new podcast, “War Room: Impeachment,” which is aimed at fighting the impeachment process. He expressed concern over how the White House is handling impeachment, particularly in comparison to efforts from Democrats. Guest hosts on the show include Jason Miller, former communications director of the Trump campaign in 2016 and Raheem Kassam, a former London bureau chief for Breitbart.

He said that he “set up a war room, and we’re doing a show every day for one hour just to give people the facts and the details of the witnesses, the testimony, the legal arguments.”

“We’re going to go every day, seven days a week, until the day after President Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is acquitted,” he said.

Bannon, once one of the president’s closest confidantes, left the White House in August 2017, shortly after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. After making anti-Trump comments in Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” the president blasted Bannon, saying that he “lost his mind” and referring to him as “Sloppy Steve.”

In response, Bannon apologized for his comments. He said in a statement provided to Axios that “my support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda.”