Steve Carell says he ‘gained credibility’ with his kids when Billie Eilish sampled ‘The Office’

Steve Carell appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday and said that he “got a lot of cred, especially with my daughter” after Billie Eilish asked to sample NBC’s “The Office” on a song from her debut album.

The track “My Strange Addiction” begins with dialogue from Carell’s Michael Scott, taken from a season seven episode titled “Threat Level Midnight.” Other lines from the episode also appear in the song.

Eilish, who’s a big fan of “The Office,” previously told MTV News that the beat of “My Strange Addiction” reminded her of a song from the episode. Because she’s obsessed with the NBC sitcom, it made sense for her to sample parts of the episode.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Steve Carell became more popular with his kids after Billie Eilish sampled “The Office” on her song “My Strange Addiction.”

“There was some definite credibility I gained with my children,” Carell, who starred as Michael Scott on the popular NBC sitcom, said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday.

The “Morning Show” star said that he hasn’t met the 17-year-old breakout singer yet, but she called to get his permission to include dialogue from one “Office” episode on her debut studio album titled “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

“I was not familiar with her music and I asked my daughter Annie, ‘Billie Eilish, would this be cool?'” Carell continued.

The actor said that she “instantly” told him: “Yeah, you have to do that. That’s totally cool.”

“So yeah, I got a lot of cred, especially with my daughter,” he added.

Eilish’s “My Strange Addiction” features lines taken from season seven, episode 17 of “The Office.” On the episode, the Dunder Mifflin employees watch a film made by Michael Scott titled “Threat Level Midnight.” In the movie, he plays a former secret agent named Michael Scarn and his coworkers appear as various characters.

caption Rainn Wilson and Steve Carell on season seven of “The Office.” source NBC

The start of Eilish’s “My Strange Addiction” features Carell’s character saying: “No Billie, I haven’t done that dance since my wife died.”

Then, Andy Bernard (played by Ed Helms) says, “There’s a whole crowd of people out there who need to learn how to do the Scarn,” referring to a dance called “the Scarn.”

The track also includes dialogue from Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling), and Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner).

Eilish has talked about her love for “The Office” in the past. In a video for Billboard, the pop singer was quizzed on her knowledge of the sitcom by star Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute.

Eilish also revealed how the sample came about in an interview with MTV News.

“When we made the beat for ‘My Strange Addiction,’ it reminded me of the song they play when they do the Scarn dance,” she said. “I thought that was really funny, so we literally just ripped the audio from Netflix and put it in the song, not at all thinking that they would say yes to it and we’d be able to put it out. Also, it’s about strange addictions, and ‘The Office’ is mine.”

Watch the video below (Carell talks about Eilish at 3:00).

Read more:

All of Steve Carell’s movies, ranked

Jenna Fischer cried after her ‘Office’ co-star Steve Carell hid in a box and scared her

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The 40-year-old Virgin’ 14 years later