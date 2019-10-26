Steve Carell says he’s never watched himself in TV shows or movies — even ‘The Office’

By
Alison Millington
-
Steve Carell on

caption
Steve Carell on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
source
CBS

Read more:

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The 40-year-old Virgin’ 14 years later

Apple just dropped another trailer for its new show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, and it’s much more revealing than the first teaser

All of Steve Carell’s movies, ranked