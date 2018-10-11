Steve Carell says ‘The Office’ probably wouldn’t work today: ‘The climate’s different’

caption Steve Carell starred as Michael Scott on “The Office.” source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and NBC

“The Office” was a staple on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and despite its success, star Steve Carell doesn’t think the show would fit in today’s environment.

Carell explained to Esquire magazine that perhaps fans keep wondering about the possibility of a reboot thanks to streaming services that make the show available to binge.

“I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back,” he said. “But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago.”

The 56-year-old said that “the climate’s different” and his problematic character, Michael Scott, “was predicated on inappropriate behavior.”

Carell said that aspects of the show were “completely wrong-minded,” but that was the whole point.

“There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today – which is good, for sure,” he added. “But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

From 2005 to 2013, “The Office” was one of the most popular shows on TV, but star Steve Carell doesn’t think the show would fit in today’s climate.

During an interview with Esquire magazine, Carell, who played Michael Scott, weighed in on the success of the show and the constant hopes from fans that the series will return.

“Because ‘The Office’ is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently,” the 56-year-old said. “And I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago.”

Carell went on to say that today’s standards contrast the environment that the show flourished in for nine seasons. Specifically, jokes and aspects of his character wouldn’t be acceptable.

“The climate’s different,” he said. “I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior.”

Throughout the series, Michael’s problematic disposition showed through his comments and the way he treated his co-workers. The Dunder Mifflin boss was incompetent and often made lewd or offensive remarks.

The “Beautiful Boy” star continued: “I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now.

Carell added that “there’s a very high awareness of offensive things today – which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has explained why it’s best to leave “The Office” untouched. During an interview with TIME, Carell said he has no intention of reprising his role.

“I’ve never thought of it as a good idea,” he said. “I think it existed in that time and with those people and it felt right. There was something so special about it, and I guess it’s an odd way to put it, but I love it too much to ever want to do it again. It’s too special to me in my heart in that period of time.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.