Steve Carrell played Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on ‘SNL’ and promised that he wasn’t trolling Trump with HQ2

Steve Carrell dressed up as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to mock Trump during a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Carrell’s Bezos explains the thought process behind Amazon’s decision to split its second headquarters between New York and Arlington, Virginia, claiming that he wasn’t trolling Trump.

He then announced a new delivery service, called “Amazon Caravan” where any package going to any Trump’s building will get delivered by Honduran and Mexican immigrants.

During this week’s “Saturday Night Live” show, host Steve Carrell dressed up as Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, to explain the thought process behind choosing New York and Arlington, Virginia for its new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, which were announced earlier this week.

“Some folks have speculated that I was somehow trolling President Trump by building one headquarters in his hometown of Queens and the other in his current residence of Washington, DC, thereby overshadowing or humiliating him. But that’s simply not true,” Carell’s Bezos said.

Carrell goes on to mock Trump, saying that it was not the President’s tweets attacking Amazon that drove the retailer to open these two offices.

“I chose our locations because they were ideal for growing business, not just to make Donald Trump think about how I’m literally 100 times richer than he is,” he said.

Carrell’s fake Bezos then announced a new delivery service, called “Amazon Caravan.”

“Any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants and I will pick up the bill,” he said, referencing the migrant caravan that has traveled up through Central America toward the US border that has been a recent focus for Trump.

There is just one exception to this delivery service, the fake Bezos said, and that is Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal,” which costs more to ship because “it’s heavier.”

“I guess it’s the only book with four chapter 11s,” he said.

The sketch finishes with an image of the White House lit up with Amazon’s logo and a sign-off that says, “Amazon Sick Burn.”

Watch the full video here: