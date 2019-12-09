GOP counsel Steve Castor brought a reusable grocery bag instead of a briefcase to an impeachment hearing

caption Steve Castor source Screenshot via C-SPAN

At a Monday hearing impeachment into the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Republican counsel Steve Castor raised some eyebrows with his unique choice of a bag to transport his documents.

A clip of the beginning of the hearing from C-SPAN showed Castor entering the room with what appears to be a reusable Fresh Market shopping bag to carry his documents.

Internet commentators were both bewildered and slightly amused by Castor bringing a shopping bag to the hearing.

“hey you’re bringing your briefcase today for your nationally televised impeachment hearing right?” “no no i’ll be fine with this.”pic.twitter.com/Uw27J337ra — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 9, 2019

A Wegmans bag would have swung the impeachment, Whole Foods not so much pic.twitter.com/ff0KveUib3 — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) December 9, 2019

That time your lawyer makes a stop at the Whole Foods hot bar, on his way to defend you in Congress. pic.twitter.com/BifmoY7t3X — Lizz "Hollywood Death Cult" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) December 9, 2019

This Congressional Hearing brought to you by Whole Foods. — Kristen Zadroga-Hart (@kzadrogahart) December 9, 2019

This is literally me with all my binders for elementary school IEP meetings for my kid. Only my BEST Whole Foods bag! Surprised he went recycled plastic over the canvas option. Bold move. — MegSF (@DreamCrushn) December 9, 2019

