Steve Irwin’s son shared a photo of him and his dad feeding the same crocodile 15 years apart, and the two could be twins

caption Steve Irwin poses with his son Bob at the Australia Zoo on August 2, 2006. source Australia Zoo via Getty Images

Steve Irwin’s son Bob is following in his father’s crocodile-loving footsteps, and works at the Australia Zoo.

He posted a photo on Twitter of he and his dad feeding the same crocodile at the same zoo 15 years apart.

Bob could easily be mistaken for his late father, who was best known for his Animal Planet show “The Crocodile Hunter.”

Steve passed away in 2006 after getting attacked by a stingray when Bob was just three years old.

Steve Irwin’s 15-year-old son Bob is following in his father’s footsteps. In addition to becoming a successful wildlife photographer, the teenager also regularly stops by the Australia Zoo, and even works with some of the more dangerous animals.

On July 3, he shared a photo of himself feeding a crocodile named Murray at the zoo, alongside a photo of his father feeding Murray 15 years prior in 2003.

Dad and me feeding Murray… same place, same croc – two photos 15 years apart ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/9Ybp5AnTOI — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2019

Both Irwin children, Bob and Bindi, and their mother Terri, have continued to work with animals and advocate for wildlife conservation. They all starred together on the 2018 reality TV show “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.”

Bob’s sister Bindi is also interested in following in her father’s footsteps “in [her] own way.” She told INSIDER in 2018 that, “I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that I’m able to carry on in his footsteps and make sure that his legacy continues on forever.”

She continued, “I really believe that dad is with us every single day, and I think that his spirit lives on in all that we do, and that’s something that I hold really close. Dad was extraordinary. He’ll always be my superhero.”

Between the three of them, it’s clear that the crocodile hunter himself would be extremely proud of his family.