Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell’s 1991 wedding took place in the same hotel that inspired the set of ‘The Shining’ — here’s a look inside the remote resort

- The Ahwahnee Hotel was constructed in 1927, and has retained much of its original decor.
- The hotel, now called the Majestic Yosemite, is nearly 100 years old and is a National Historic landmark.
- The hotel has had notable guests ranging from famous actors like Judy Garland to an array of US presidents. Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell also got married at the hotel in 1991.
One of the great historic hotels in the United States, this four-diamond luxury hotel is located deep within Yosemite National Park. Originally known as the Ahwahnee Hotel, the name was changed in 2016 following a trademark battle.
Despite its appearance, the hotel is not actually constructed of much wood. Architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood instead relied on steel, granite, and concrete to reduce its flammability. That sets it apart from other old, luxury hotels such as the Hotel del Coronado and the Grand Hotel, which were built primarily with wood.
The hotel has earned a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence and appears on multiple lists of top national park hotels, including roundup from Condé Nast Traveler and Vogue. Curbed also featured the hotel on its map of grand old-school resort hotels. Accommodation can cost up to $1,300 per night.
Many famous guests have stayed in the hotel, from U.S. presidents to British royalty. The hotel’s lobby and lounge also served as inspiration for the fictional Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film “The Shining.” The Majestic Yosemite is just one of several historic American lodges involved in that film: The Timberline Lodge in Mount Hood was used for exterior shots, while the Stanley Hotel is credited as the inspiration for the original story by Stephen King.
The Majestic Yosemite is a grand hotel designed by architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood.
The hotel was completed in 1927, and has seen many guests over the years.
The Majestic Yosemite is located in the heart of California, deep within Yosemite National Park.
The hotel is a short seven minute drive from other locations in Yosemite Valley, including Yosemite Village, the Ansel Adams Gallery, and various campgrounds.
This area is also home to the Yosemite Chapel, the oldest remaining building in the valley.
The hotel is within driving distance of some of the park’s iconic sites, including Yosemite Falls …
… and the Half Dome rock formation.
Guests visiting the hotel for weddings, business meetings, or vacations check in at the lobby …
… just as Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell did when they got married in 1991.
Since then, both the exterior and interior of the hotel have remained relatively unchanged …
… and rooms such as the Great Lounge have retained their original stately decor.
While some guests may think the decor is outdated, much of the hotel’s old beauty is visible in its historic decorations.
These decorations include Turkish kilim rugs, Native American tapestries, and 19th-century paintings.
The Great Lounge is open to the public, where visitors can sit below the hotel’s original chandeliers.
At other times, the lounge is rearranged for special events, such as cooking demonstrations.
Nearby is the solarium, or sunroom.
The traditional tables and chairs are sometimes swapped out for elegant wedding receptions.
Another notable room in the hotel is the Majestic Yosemite Dining Room.
The massive room has 34-foot-high ceilings, and is used for catered evening events …
… along with regular, daily dining.
Guests have the option to dine for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For a weekend stay, it’s recommended that visitors head to the hall for the “legendary” Sunday Brunch.
One round table is even nicknamed “The Queen’s Table” …
… after Queen Elizabeth II paid the hotel a visit in 1983 and dined in the hall. During her stay, the entire hotel was reserved in her name.
Other notable leaders who’ve visited the hotel include Winston Churchill, and U.S. presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy …
… along with Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.
Other famous guests of the hotel include writer Gertrude Stein and actress Judy Garland.
Guests can choose to stay in one of the hotel’s 123 rooms and suites …
… or opt for a private cottage for a more secluded stay.
The hotel grounds are beautiful in the summertime …
… when guests can enjoy hikes in the sunshine or relax by the hotel pool.
The fall foliage also makes for picturesque views …
… as does snow during the winter season.
Beginning in December, guests can enjoy skiing and snowboarding nearby. An ice rink is also installed outside the hotel during cold months.
Given its beautiful surroundings …
… it’s no surprise that the hotel has been home to such a long list of notable guests over its nearly 100-year history.