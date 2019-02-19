Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell’s 1991 wedding took place in the same hotel that inspired the set of ‘The Shining’ — here’s a look inside the remote resort

caption The inside lobby of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel features large rustic chandeliers and old-fashioned furniture. source Facebook/Majestic Yosemite Hotel

The Ahwahnee Hotel was constructed in 1927, and has retained much of its original decor.

The hotel, now called the Majestic Yosemite, is nearly 100 years old and is a National Historic landmark.

The hotel has had notable guests ranging from famous actors like Judy Garland to an array of US presidents. Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell also got married at the hotel in 1991.

One of the great historic hotels in the United States, this four-diamond luxury hotel is located deep within Yosemite National Park. Originally known as the Ahwahnee Hotel, the name was changed in 2016 following a trademark battle.

Despite its appearance, the hotel is not actually constructed of much wood. Architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood instead relied on steel, granite, and concrete to reduce its flammability. That sets it apart from other old, luxury hotels such as the Hotel del Coronado and the Grand Hotel, which were built primarily with wood.

The hotel has earned a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence and appears on multiple lists of top national park hotels, including roundup from Condé Nast Traveler and Vogue. Curbed also featured the hotel on its map of grand old-school resort hotels. Accommodation can cost up to $1,300 per night.

Many famous guests have stayed in the hotel, from U.S. presidents to British royalty. The hotel’s lobby and lounge also served as inspiration for the fictional Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film “The Shining.” The Majestic Yosemite is just one of several historic American lodges involved in that film: The Timberline Lodge in Mount Hood was used for exterior shots, while the Stanley Hotel is credited as the inspiration for the original story by Stephen King.

Keep reading for a closer look at the iconic hotel and some of its notable guests.

The Majestic Yosemite is a grand hotel designed by architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood.

The hotel was completed in 1927, and has seen many guests over the years.

caption A photo from the National Park Service shows Navy soldiers on the hotel front lawn during WWII. Then called the Ahwahnee Hotel, the building was temporarily used as a hospital for wounded soldiers. source Facebook/Majestic Yosemite Hotel/NPS

The Majestic Yosemite is located in the heart of California, deep within Yosemite National Park.

source Google Maps

The hotel is a short seven minute drive from other locations in Yosemite Valley, including Yosemite Village, the Ansel Adams Gallery, and various campgrounds.

source Google Maps

This area is also home to the Yosemite Chapel, the oldest remaining building in the valley.

The hotel is within driving distance of some of the park’s iconic sites, including Yosemite Falls …

caption Yosemite Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in North America. The trail includes a strenuous, 8-mile hike. source chaolik/Getty Images

… and the Half Dome rock formation.

caption Views of the park’s granite crest from the infamous Glacier Point. source rmbarricarte/Getty Images

Guests visiting the hotel for weddings, business meetings, or vacations check in at the lobby …

… just as Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell did when they got married in 1991.

caption Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell at their home in Palo Alto, California in 1997, six years after their wedding in Yosemite National Park. source Diana Walker / Contour by Getty Images

Since then, both the exterior and interior of the hotel have remained relatively unchanged …

… and rooms such as the Great Lounge have retained their original stately decor.

caption The Great Lounge, along with the lobby, inspired the decor for the fictional Overlook Hotel in the horror film The Shining. source Facebook/Majestic Yosemite Hotel

While some guests may think the decor is outdated, much of the hotel’s old beauty is visible in its historic decorations.

caption Guests can relax by the fireplace in the Great Lounge. source Facebook/Majestic Yosemite Hotel

These decorations include Turkish kilim rugs, Native American tapestries, and 19th-century paintings.

The Great Lounge is open to the public, where visitors can sit below the hotel’s original chandeliers.

At other times, the lounge is rearranged for special events, such as cooking demonstrations.

Nearby is the solarium, or sunroom.

The traditional tables and chairs are sometimes swapped out for elegant wedding receptions.

caption The Majestic Yosemite accommodates up to 150 guests, and also offers onsite wedding planners and personal pastry chefs for the events. Outdoor space is also available. source Facebook/Yosemite Wedding Photographers

Another notable room in the hotel is the Majestic Yosemite Dining Room.

The massive room has 34-foot-high ceilings, and is used for catered evening events …

… along with regular, daily dining.

Guests have the option to dine for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For a weekend stay, it’s recommended that visitors head to the hall for the “legendary” Sunday Brunch.

One round table is even nicknamed “The Queen’s Table” …

caption “The Queen’s Table” in the brightly lit dining room. source Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons/Amadscientist

… after Queen Elizabeth II paid the hotel a visit in 1983 and dined in the hall. During her stay, the entire hotel was reserved in her name.

Other notable leaders who’ve visited the hotel include Winston Churchill, and U.S. presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy …

source JFK Library

… along with Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

caption President Barack Obama stayed at Majestic Yosemite Hotel during his visit to the national park in 2016. President Obama was the first sitting president to visit Yosemite in over 50 years. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/

Other famous guests of the hotel include writer Gertrude Stein and actress Judy Garland.

caption Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” source MGM/”Wizard of Oz”

Guests can choose to stay in one of the hotel’s 123 rooms and suites …

… or opt for a private cottage for a more secluded stay.

caption There are 24 cottages on the Majestic Yosemite property. A feature cottage room can cost up to $1,300 per night. source Facebook/Majestic Yosemite Hotel

The hotel grounds are beautiful in the summertime …

… when guests can enjoy hikes in the sunshine or relax by the hotel pool.

The fall foliage also makes for picturesque views …

… as does snow during the winter season.

Beginning in December, guests can enjoy skiing and snowboarding nearby. An ice rink is also installed outside the hotel during cold months.

caption Skiers ride the chair lift at the oldest ski resort in California, Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area. source Facebook/Majestic Yosemite Hotel

Given its beautiful surroundings …

… it’s no surprise that the hotel has been home to such a long list of notable guests over its nearly 100-year history.