‘An incredible win, and a horrible loss’: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to the difficult emotions that came with Golden State’s Game 5 victory and Kevin Durant’s injury

caption Steve Kerr was clearly shook after Kevin Durant’s injury despite the Warriors winning in Toronto to extend the NBA Finals to Game 6. source ESPN

Kevin Durant suffered a devastating injury during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After the game, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr struggled to describe the wild range of emotions that came with the team’s big win and the horrible loss of Durant.

The Warriors will be without Durant as they return to Oracle Arena for another must-win game on Thursday night.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr struggled to describe his feelings at the podium after his team’s 106-105 win over the Raptors on Monday night.

While the Warriors victory in the must-win game extended the Finals to Game 6 and kept the team’s hope of repeating again as champions alive, the game was marred by the injury of Kevin Durant, who had to be helped off the court in the second quarter.

Durant had missed the first four games of the series due to a calf injury but worked to get back into the starting lineup on Monday night. After getting off to a wildly hot start, Durant suffered what would later be revealed as an Achilles injury that would send him off the court for good.

Read more: Kevin Durant appeared to re-injure his calf and had to be helped off the floor just 12 minutes into his big Finals return

Speaking after the game, Kerr attempted to describe the complex feelings that came with the day, having gotten the win the team needed but lost Durant to a devastating injury.

“I just told the team I didn’t know what to say,” Kerr said. “On the one hand I’m so proud of them, the amazing heart and grit that they showed. On the other, I’m just devastated for Kevin. And so, it’s a bizarre feeling that we all have right now. An incredible win, and a horrible loss at the same time.”

After Kerr’s turn at the podium, Warriors general manager Bob Myers would step up to say a few words, and had to hold back tears as he revealed that Durant had suffered an Achilles injury.

While the Warriors are still reeling from the emotions that come with such a harrowing loss, the team will have to find a way to regroup quickly, with Game 6 set for Thursday night back in Golden State. Whether the Warriors win or lose, it will be the team’s last game at Oracle Arena.

Read more on the NBA Finals:

Raptors players told their fans to stop heckling Kevin Durant after he re-injured his calf and it ended in a standing ovation for the Warriors superstar

Video of 20,000 Raptors fans singing ‘O Canada’ in unison before Game 5 of the NBA Finals will give you chills

Fred VanVleet lost a tooth after a scary elbow as the Raptors took a dominant 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals

Kyle Lowry explained how he kept his cool after Mark Stevens shoved him and said there is no place in the NBA for people like him