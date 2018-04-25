Steve Kerr compared Manu Ginobili to Roger Federer and gave him a simple reason to continue his legendary career

caption Steve Kerr and Manu Ginobili shared a touching moment after the Warriors eliminated the Spurs from the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday. source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 99-91, on Tuesday night, and eliminated them from the playoffs.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr embraced Spurs legend Manu Ginobili, comparing him to Roger Federer and telling him he should consider not retiring.

Ginobili has played for the Spurs since the team drafted him in 1999, having won four titles with the team.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, 99-91, taking the first round series in five games and ending their season in the process.

The loss leaves the Spurs at a crossroads, with questions suddenly bursting into the franchise’s future thanks to the ongoing drama with All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard and a changing of the guard in terms many of the team’s most trusted and senior players, including Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

While Ginobili hasn’t given any official decision as to whether or not he would be retiring from the NBA, at 40 years old and with a brilliant career already in the books, it would come as no surprise if he chose to hang up his sneakers. That said, former teammate and current coach of the Warriors Steve Kerr gave Ginobili a simple reason to stay with the game.

“Keep going, okay? Why not?” Kerr told Ginobili as the two embraced after the game. “We met Roger Federer this year. I said, ‘Why do you keep playing?’ He said, ‘I love it.’ If you love it, keep going. What the hell?”

“You remind me of him by the way!” Kerr added as Ginobili made his way to the locker room.

"Keep going, okay? Why not?" Manu Ginobili & Steve Kerr share a special moment after the Warriors' win over the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/fuFrDh3nt5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2018

Kerr played with Ginobili on the Spurs during the team’s 2003 championship run – it was Ginobili’s first title, and Kerr’s last as a player. It was also the last year the Spurs faced such a significant transition, with superstar David Robinson retiring after the season, leading into the Tim Duncan era of the team.

Ginobili undoubtedly still has more to give should he decide to return. While he’s taken on a lesser role with the Spurs, he was still a regular contributor for the team and had a knack for showing flashes of his former self at just the right time. Like Federer, he doesn’t have to call it a career just because his best days are behind him.

