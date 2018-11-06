Steve King says he can’t wait for Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor and Kagan to ‘elope to Cuba’

caption Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Representative Steve King ended his Congressional reelection campaign with anti-gay comments.

He said he hoped Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor “elope to Cuba.”

He also criticized his own party for supporting a gay candidate in a primary election.

Republican representative Steve King closed his 2018 reelection campaign with a series of homophobic comments, joking that he hopes Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor “elope to Cuba,” and attacking his own party for endorsing a gay candidate in California.

The eight-term Iowa Congressman is running for re-election against the Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten. He held a campaign event on Monday night in Hampton, Iowa, where he made the remarks.

At the event, he said he hoped Republicans will “have a 7-2 court” if “Kagan and Sotomayor will elope to Cuba.” The two justices were appointed by President Barack Obama.

Rep. Steve King just now in Hampton, Iowa, talking about the courts, says after the election maybe “we’ll have a 7-2 court” and maybe we’ll get lucky and “Kagan and Sotomayor will elope to Cuba.” — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) November 5, 2018

Read more: The chair of the GOP’s House campaign arm disavows Steve King after he defended his ties to a Nazi-linked group.

Later at the event, King attacked the National Republican Congressional Committee for sending out mailers in support of a gay candidate in a California primary election.

“I don’t know if they were holding hands, or what was the deal. It’s hard to write a check to those guys when they do that,” he said. “I hope we can hold conservative leadership in the House.”

???? Now @SteveKingIA is attacking the NRCC for backing a gay candidate: "They sent money over to support a candidate in a primary in California who had a same-sex partner that they put all over glossy mailers…That's hard to write a check to those guys when they do that." #IA04 pic.twitter.com/TXrF67KIoE — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) November 6, 2018

In an interview in October, King said a Nazi-linked political party in Austria had the same values as the Republican party, and said that Jews should forgive Germany for the Holocaust. Those remarks led to the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Steve Stivers, to disavow King.

Though King has a long history of incendiary remarks and associating with white nationalists, his recent round of comments led high-profile donors including Intel and Land O’Lakes to abandon their support for him.