Urban Outfitters is selling the Steve Madden sandals everyone wore in the ’90s — with a modern twist

caption Steve Madden’s latest Slinky-style sandal retails for $70 at Urban Outfitters. source Steve Madden

Shoe designer Steve Madden is selling a new version of his iconic Slinky sandals at Urban Outfitters.

The new style, called Scrunchy, is sold in three colors and retails for $70.

Steve Madden has also released new platform-thong sandals called Contempo, which are sold in three colors and cost $60.

Slinky sandals were first released by Steve Madden in 1994, and are now known as a staple of ’90s fashion.

From ugly sneakers to clear heels, tons of new shoes have become trendy over the past year. But the next style that’s expected to take over the fashion industry is actually from the past.

Shoe designer Steve Madden has partnered with Urban Outfitters to bring back his iconic Slinky sandals. The style, which was first designed in 1994, is currently being sold in three colors and retails for $70.

The shoes have also been renamed, and are now called Scrunchy.

caption You can purchase Steve Madden’s latest design in three colors. source Steve Madden

While the original Slinky style was popularly worn in black, the newer Scrunchy design can also be purchased in lime and pink shades.

The shoes are also constructed differently. Unlike the original style, which featured a flat-platform sole, the updated version is curved.

caption The Scrunchy shoe has a curved platform heel. source Steve Madden

To change things up even more, Steve Madden has also released the Contempo shoe: a platform-thong sandal.

The style is sold in three colors – black, orange, and silver – and retails for $60.

caption The Contempo shoes are $10 cheaper than the Scrunchy style. source Steve Madden

Both styles are sold in women’s sizes 5 through 10, with half sizes sold for 6, 7, 8, and 9.

Read more: Someone is selling ‘Goth Crocs’ with spikes and a chain for an edgy take on the clog shoes

In a press release sent to INSIDER, Steve Madden, the brand’s founder, creative and design chief, said the brand has always created platform shoes.

“Since the very beginning, it’s been all about platforms for us,” Madden said in a press release. “We figured now was the perfect time to re-invent these styles in a fun and exciting way, and there wasn’t a better partner than Urban Outfitters.”

caption Steve Madden has been creating platform shoes since the ’90s. source Steve Madden

Madden first created the iconic Slinky style in 1994. The shoe designer even credits the style as the one that launched his career, and made his eponymous brand a household name. The shoes were also popular with celebrities, with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Britney Spears donning the look.

You can find the Steve Madden Scrunchy and Contempo shoes on the Urban Outfitters website.