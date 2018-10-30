‘#StopLying’: Steve Madden slams Nicki Minaj on Twitter as the rapper’s feud with Cardi B escalates

caption Steve Madden slammed Nicki Minaj on Twitter. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Steve Madden slammed Nicki Minaj on Twitter on Tuesday, tweeting at the rapper to “#StopLying.”

The tweet comes in response to Nicki Minaj claiming on Monday that Steve Madden originally approached her for a partnership, but eventually made a deal with Cardi B instead.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are engaged in a feud that bubbled over on social media on Monday.

Steve Madden may have been emboldened by an impressive earnings on Tuesday, with shares up more than 10% as of 2 p.m. ET.

Steve Madden has waded into the feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

“.@NICKIMINAJ you can’t turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying,” the fashion brand tweeted on Tuesday.

The tweet seems to be a reference to the ongoing battle between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, with Steve Madden siding with collaborator Cardi over Nicki.

On Monday, Cardi B released a series of videos calling out Nicki Minaj for a number of alleged wrongs, including claiming that Nicki spread misinformation about the tussle between the two at a New York Fashion Week party. Earlier in the day, Nicki had discussed the incident on her Beats 1 “Queen Radio” show, CNN reports.

“You lie so much, you can’t keep up the f—ing lies,” Cardi says in one of the 10 Instagram videos.

Most notably as it relates to Steve Madden, Cardi also said that she had declined deals – including one with Diesel – because of her other collaborations.

In response, Nicki claimed on Twitter that Cardi was lying. Additionally, Nicki tweeted, she had turned down a number of deals that eventually resulted in brands collaborating with Cardi, including one with Steve Madden.

“Same thing with Steve Madden. Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times. I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this,” one tweet reads.

Same thing with Steve Madden. Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times. I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this. ???? she rlly thought she was doing smthn talking about turning down deals. BWAAAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAAAA #DipVIDEO out now. BABY GIRL WRITE A RAP! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Cardi B announced a partnership with Steve Madden in December 2017. Music mogul Irv Gotti, who is a longtime friend of the brand’s namesake founder, claims to have helped broker the deal between the pair.

On Tuesday, Steve Madden decided it was time to set the record straight with a tweet of its own.

.@NICKIMINAJ you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying. — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) October 30, 2018

The fashion brand did not respond to Business Insider’s request for further comment.

Steve Madden may have gotten the courage to get a bit cocky on Twitter after posting an impressive earnings report on Tuesday morning.

source Markets Insider

The company reported adjusted profits of $55.9 million, or 65 cents per share, for the quarter, beating analysts’ expectations of 61 cents, according to Footwear News. Shares were up by more than 10% as of 2 p.m. ET.