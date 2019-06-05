YouTube says it has ‘suspended’ the ability of a star with millions of fans to make money from his videos, following a huge backlash

caption Steven Crowder source Screenshot / YouTube

A day after YouTube publically refused to take action against one of its most popular stars, Steven Crowder, for making consistent homophobic and racist comments about Vox journalist, Carlos Maza, the company has reversed its decision.

YouTube said on Tuesday that although Crowder’s language was “clearly hurtful,” it did not constitute a violation of its policies.

On Wednesday, YouTube said that “because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community,” it has demonetized Crowder’s channel.

YouTube has said that it’s “suspended” monetization for popular star Steven Crowder, chalking up the decision to a “pattern of of egregious actions” that “has harmed the broader community.”

The decision comes just a day after YouTube faced a major backlash after it publicly declined to take action against Crowder after it came to light that the star had made consistent homophobic and racist comments about Vox journalist Carlos Maza.

Crowder – who has 3.8 million subscribers – frequently refers to the Maza’s sexuality and ethnicity on his show, using phrases like “lispy queer” and a “gay Latino” to describe the journalist.

On Wednesday, however, YouTube seemed to indicate that while Crowder’s videos may not have violated the site’s terms of service, it was found to be against its partner program policies – the rules that govern the ability of top YouTubers like Crowder to take a slice of the advertising revenues generated by their videos.

The terms of this suspension are not immediately clear. We’ve reached out to YouTube for more context and clarification, and will update if we hear back.

Update on our continued review–we have suspended this channel’s monetization. We came to this decision because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies. More here: https://t.co/VmOce5nbGy — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019

Following YouTube’s initial response not to remove videos featuring harassment of the Vox journalist, a wave of backlash took to Twitter. The hashtag #NoPrideinYT began spreading on the social media site, as the group “Googlers Against Hate” said the company’s promotion of Pride month contradicted its recent decision.

Despite YouTube capitalizing on Pride as a marketing campaign, it's clear they have no issue making policy decisions that harm LGBTQ people like @gaywonk. We have #NoPrideInYT pic.twitter.com/onD1cARt98 — Googlers Against Hate (@EthicalGooglers) June 5, 2019

Also on Wednesday, YouTube unveiled a sweeping new plan to crack down on extremist videos that advocate neo-Nazi and bigoted idealogies, as well as videos promoting obvious conspiracy theories.

As a part of that policy update, YouTube said it will be “strengthening its enforcement” of deciding which channels are allowed to run ads (and thus, make money) through its YouTube Partner Program. The company said that now any channels which “repeatedly brush up against our hate speech policies” will not be able to monetize.

This story is developing….