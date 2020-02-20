Steven Spielberg’s daughter gave a tell-all interview about sexual abuse growing up and aspiring to be a sex worker

caption Mikaela Spielberg and her mother Kate Capshaw. source Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela revealed all to The Sun in a candid interview about her life and career.

She said she currently makes solo porn videos with the aspiration to be a dancer in a strip club.

Her motivation to go into sex work stemmed from getting tired of being told to hate her body, she said. Now, she said she likes being able to “satisfy” other people without feeling violated.

She said her parents – the famous director and actress Kate Capshaw – were both supportive of her career path.

She also opened up about a tough past of sexual abuse from “predators,” as well as a history of mental health problems including anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela is pursuing a career in sex work, according to The Sun.

In a candid interview, she revealed she has been making solo porn videos for PornHub, and is aspiring to be a dancer in a strip club as soon as she gets her sex worker license.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” the 23-year-old told The Sun.

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, revealed her parents – the famous director and actress Kate Capshaw – were both supportive and “intrigued” by her career choices. She said she didn’t want to be “dependent” on them because it didn’t feel “comfortable” for her.

“This is a positive, empowering choice, ” she said. “I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Mikaela opened up about her troubled past

Mikaela’s Instagram page is currently private, but in her bio it says she is setting up an OnlyFans account.

She told The Sun she would never have sex with someone else on camera out of respect for her partner, 47-year-old professional darts player Chuck Pankow.

“The reason I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other,” she said.

Instead, she wants to focus on “fetish videos” under the stage name Sugar Star.

Mikaela also opened up about her difficult past, having been sexually abused by “predators” growing up. She didn’t give details but said these men were not friends or anyone from her family.

The abuse subjected her to years of mental health problems, she said, including anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism.

Some of her problems started when she was sent to boarding school, she said, although she doesn’t blame her parents because they “couldn’t have known.”

“I was really out of control from about the age of 11 years old, even to up to two years ago,” she said.

“So that out of control-ness only stopped pretty recently. When I was 21, I used to drink every day and that went on for like two years until I almost died a couple of times.”

‘They are some of the least spiteful people I know’

Mikaela is one of seven children of Spielberg and Capshaw, and was adopted by the couple in 1996. She said she used to attend events like the Oscars with her famous parents, but was generally shielded from the photos and red carpets.

She said she knows people may be judgmental of her career choice considering her privileged past

“People will be resentful about this, people will be angry because it’s like almost like I’m taking a piece of their security away by being independent,” she said.

“People sometimes can feel pretty entitled to your body, to your respect, to your time. So I have 50% of the people going, ‘Let me see your boobs!’ and then 50% of the people going, ‘How dare you ruin this last name for us?'”

caption The Spielberg family. source Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Mikaela said she had a unique relationship with her father while she was growing up, whom she called “literally like an angel.”

She said it’s because of him that she likes sci-fi and fantasy because he used to buy her books and play video games with her.

“I have amazing parents that had their struggles with me, I’ve had my fights and struggles with them, but it’s only out of fear that people sometimes care incorrectly because they want you to be alive and safe,” she said.

“They are some of the least spiteful people I know. I love them so deeply.”

