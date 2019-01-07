6 reasons why you’re still hungry on the keto diet

caption There could be some mistakes you are making with the keto diet. source Shutterstock

The keto diet is arguably the trendiest diet of the year.

It can help with weight loss, weight maintenance, increase energy, and promote healthier skin.

Some complain of hunger when trying to follow this diet.

Not consuming enough fiber or water could be contributors to hunger.

Relying on plant-based dairy and getting inadequate sleep at night may lead to hunger, too.

By far one of the biggest diets lately has been the keto diet. From celebrities like Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian to the everyday people who are pro-keto, many have given this popular diet a try. After all, many claim that the keto diet can help you shed weight, can give your skin a glow, and can give you more energy throughout the day.

But there are still some questions surrounding this dietary trend. Some people have struggled to maintain the keto diet largely because they’ve found they’re just not getting full enough, making the diet difficult to keep up with. However, you shouldn’t be hungry if you follow keto – here’s what you’re doing wrong.

You aren’t eating foods rich enough in fiber.

Fiber can help you feel much more full, so a fiber-rich diet is important if you want to be satiated. The benefit here is that it’s easy to make your keto meals more rich in fiber. For example, a food like sauerkraut is low in carbs, but rich in fiber, so you can maintain your keto diet while adding in more fiber to help you feel fuller.

You aren’t getting enough sleep.

When you’re sleep deprived, your body doesn’t produce enough of the hormone leptin, which leads to an increase in ghrelin, which can trigger a feeling of hunger, according to Precision Nutrition. If you’re wondering if your lack of sleep is leading you to feel hungry, rather than the introduction of the keto diet, try getting more sleep. If you’re well-rested and still hungry, there may be another piece of the puzzle to figure out.

You’re relying on plant-based dairy.

While milk has become controversial in regards to weight loss in recent years, according to registered dietitian Abbey Sharp, RD, who previously spoke with INSIDER, you need dairy with full fat (not 2%, almond milk, oat milk, or any other sort of milk) to get essential nutrients that will help you feel fuller

You might not be drinking enough.

Dehydration can cause thirst to mask as hunger. Opting for a glass of water and then evaluating your level of hunger 15-20 minutes later should help to reveal what it is that your body actually needs.

It may be leptin resistance.

Leptin is a hormone that helps to “regulate and alter long-term food intake and energy expenditure, not just from one meal to the next,” impacting overall body composition and weight.

Leptin resistance is a hormonal dysfunction in which the body begins to produce so much leptin, a tolerance is built, making the cells resistant to leptin, therefore the body feels the need for fuel and doesn’t receive the message that it’s actually full.

Individuals with more body fat and those who consume a lot of sugar in the diet are predisposed to higher levels of leptin in the body.

You may just need to eat more.

Just because you’re on a diet doesn’t mean you should deprive yourself. If you’re hungry, it may just mean you need to eat more.

