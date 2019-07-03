Still own a Huawei phone? You can get up to 6 free cups of bubble tea over two weekends in July

The promotion will take place from 11am to 2pm on the weekend of July 5 to 7, and again from July 12 to 14. Facebook / Partea

Bubble tea fans, we hope you’re still holding onto your Huawei phones.

Because for two weekends in July, customers who own a Huawei phone will be able to redeem a complimentary beverage of their choice from homegrown tea joint, Partea.

In a press release on Wednesday (July 3), Huawei announced that the promotion will take place from 11am to 2pm on the weekend of July 5 to 7, and again from July 12 to 14.

To redeem a drink, all you have to do is show your Huawei phone over the counter and register for a Partea membership, which comes free of charge.

The promotion will run at all Partea outlets except the one at Orchard Plaza, and the outlets located at Downtown Gallery and Clifford Centre will not be running the promotion on Saturdays and Sundays, Huawei said.

Only the first 300 customers at each participating outlet per day will be able to redeem free drinks.

The best part? You can pick any drink on the menu, and you won’t have to pay for a larger size, or more toppings.

However, each customer is limited to one drink redemption per day. This means one Huawei user can redeem up to six cups of bubble tea for free over the two weekends.

Here’s everything on the menu so you can start the planning process early:

