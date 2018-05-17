Stirling Land Holdings just won a tender to develop a Holland Road land parcel with its $1.21b bid – here’s what’s planned

Stirling Land Holdings has obtained a 99-year leasehold land parcel at Holland Road for S$1.21 billion. Stirling Property Pte Ltd and MKPL Architects Pte Ltd

Stirling Land Holdings has been awarded the tender for a 99-year leasehold land parcel at Holland Road and its future development will add vibrancy to Holland Village, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a statement on Wednesday (May 16).

Stirling Land Holdings secured it with a bid of S$1.21 billion ($900 million), the highest among five shortlisted tenderers, which satisfied an evaluation criteria set by URA.

The tender closed on March 20 this year with 15 concept proposals received from 10 tenderers, as some had submitted multiple proposals.

This was later shortlisted to five tenderers.

URA said: “The five shortlisted tenderers submitted strong overall development concepts and architectural designs that responded appropriately to the site context.”

The land parcel situated within Holland Village is “intended for a mixed-use and pedestrian-oriented development” and will extend the existing identity of the area.

Two existing roads, Lorong Liput and Lorong Mambong, are part of the proposed project and will be extended as well as the existing shophouse street block at Holland Village.

There are also three new zones and each will be anchored by a main public space, namely the “Commons Square”, “Communal Green”, “Pocket Park”.

The “Commons Square” will be able to hold events such as weekend markets and outdoor performances, “Communal Green” will be a courtyard flanked by shops leading to a Water Court and a terraced water feature, and “Pocket Park” will open into Lorong Mambong.