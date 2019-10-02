Stitch Fix tumbles after projecting ‘softer’ results for the first quarter of 2020

- source
- Business Insider
- Online styling service Stitch Fix tanked as much as 15% on Wednesday after projecting “softer” earnings results in its next quarter.
- CEO Katrina Lake blamed the first-quarter guidance to summer products’ lower margins and slashed ad spending bringing in fewer clients.
- The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter figures were mixed, with Stitch Fix beating estimates for earning and revenue but posting slowing revenue growth and contracting gross margins.
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix plummeted as much as 15% early Wednesday after projecting its next quarter will see “softer” earnings results.
The company exceeded analyst expectations with fiscal fourth-quarter figures, posting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Stitch Fix rolled out an a la carte shopping option to join its clothing subscription boxes, and expanded its recommendation programs to allow customers to shop for complementary products.
“These gains are a testament to the strength of our data science capabilities, CEO Katrina Lake said in the report.
The company’s rosy fourth-quarter figures weren’t enough to sway investors, as its disappointing first-quarter expectations drove the stock lower in after-hours trading. The chief executive projected “softer” growth in the first quarter of 2020 due to lower margins on summer products and marketing cuts. A slashed advertising budget will likely result in fewer clients contributing to first-quarter revenue, Lake said.
Here are the key figures:
Earnings per share: $0.07, versus the $0.03 estimate
Revenue: $432.1 million, versus the $431.6 million estimate
2019 expenses: $679.6 million, versus $493 million the previous year
1Q net revenue forecast: between $438 million and $442 million
Read more: Morgan Stanley says WeWork’s failed IPO marks the end of an era for unprofitable unicorns – and explains why it leaves the market’s tech kingpins vulnerable
The fourth-quarter figures were “generally negative” due to contracting revenue growth and gross margins, RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a Tuesday note. The firm lowered its price target for Stitch Fix to $38 per share from $43, still implying an 89% upside.
The analysts reiterated an “outperform” rating for Stitch Fix stock, praising its consecutive quarters of 20% or greater revenue growth and new attempts at boosting client growth.
Stitch Fix closed at $20.06 per share Tuesday, up about 17% year-to-date.
The company has six “buy” ratings, six “hold” ratings, and no “sell” ratings, with a consensus price target of $26.89, according to Bloomberg data.
