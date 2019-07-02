Stock buybacks are set to hit a record $1 trillion this year, even as presidential candidates try to restrict them

caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). source Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Corporate buyback activity in the first half of 2019 suggests investors could see more than $1 trillion in S&P 500 repurchases this year, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Financial firms have bought back the most stock so far this year, and are expected to authorize more repurchases after many received the Fed’s approval last week, BAML said.

Stock buybacks exacerbate wealth inequality and inflate equity prices, critics say.

Visit Markets Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Big tech companies like stock buybacks. Banks like them too. So do retailers.

In fact, corporations enjoy repurchasing their own shares so much that they’re on track to break the $1 trillion threshold, marking another record. And that’s happening with stock prices at record highs.

The hotly debated practice has for months been subject to the ire of Democratic presidential candidates, with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders among the most notable critics. They argue that buybacks exacerbate wealth inequality in the US and artificially inflates stock prices. And they have plans to rein them in.

But that rhetoric hasn’t gotten in the way of companies authorizing big buyback programs that will likely send them above the $1 trillion level for the year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists said in a report.

Read more: Stock buybacks have been labeled a ‘bubble,’ a ‘panic,’ and ‘corporate self-indulgence,’ but an ETF that’s tracking them keeps setting records

Repurchases in the first half of this year rose 18% since the same time in 2018, to $43 billion, the firm’s strategists led by Jill Carey Hall said. That suggests they could breach the hallowed 13-digit mark by year-end, BAML said.

S&P 500 companies’ buybacks totaled a record $806.4 billion last year, according to S&P Global.

caption Stock buybacks as tracked by BAML. source Bank of America Merrill Lynch

On the sector level, financials have been the biggest contributors to the total buyback landscape so far this year with 35% of all share repurchases, BAML found.

“We expect cash return from the sector to ramp up further following better-than-expected announced payout results under CCAR,” the firm’s equity and quant strategists found, referring to the Federal Reserve’s stress tests.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

To name a few, JPMorgan said last week it would buy back $29.4 billion in shares and hike its dividend. The beleagured Wells Fargo said it planned to buy back $23.1 billion over the next year. Citi planned to buy back $17.1 billion in stock next year.

Client flows into financial stocks have recently been “chiefly” buyback-driven, BAML said.

After financial services, technology has been the second-largest contributor to buybacks so far this year, executing 27% of total repurchases. In total, buybacks jumped 6% year-over-year in the second quarter.

Corporations in the US ramped up share repurchases and handsomely rewarded investors in the wake of the Trump Administration’s late-2017 tax cuts. The Federal Reserve last September found there was little evidence of companies using that cash for capital expenditures, but rather to boost their buyback programs.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

The economist nicknamed ‘Dr Doom’ just gave a bleak economic outlook – calling China and Iran ‘2 big shocks’ that will lead to ‘severe recession’

The Trump administration’s new Europe threat ended a moment of global trade calm after just 2 days

The inside story of how Robinhood, a $6 billion investing app for millennials, blew a huge launch so badly that Congress got involved