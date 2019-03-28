Global bond yields zigzag as as recession fears continue to haunt markets

source Reuters

Global bond yields continue to fall in Asia, but rebounded in Europe amid a persistent risk of recession.

Stock markets held up despite the negative sentiment with traders boosted by ongoing trade war negotiations between the US and China.

US, Japanese, and Australian yields plunged prompting fears that central banks could look to ease monetary policy.

Global recession fears are unabated as credit markets in Asia signal further dismay about slowing growth with yields on US Treasuries slipping once again.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries fall to 2.34%, a 15 month low, according to Reuters. Treasuries have since rebounded.

“The rapid and persistent decline in bond yields is unnerving investors about the economic outlook,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

While the spectre of yield curve inversion, a key recessionary signal, remains prominent, developments in US-China trade war talks appeared to steady stock markets. China may make concessions on forced technology transfers in an attempt to get a deal over the line, according to Reuters.

Yields in Australia and Japan are also at multi-year lows and has sparked concerns that recession could be just around the corner.

Negotiators are in Beijing as part of ongoing discussions about trade with hopes of a deal to prevent $250 billion of US tariffs on China and boost cooperation between the two sides continuing to be a thorny issue.

In China, stocks slipped once again with the Shanghai Composite falling 0.9%. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.4%.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 is up 0.7% after yet another tumultuous evening in parliament following a series of indicative votes on Brexit. Meanwhile the pound slipped against the dollar and is currently down 0.3% just outside the $1.30 range.

France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX are up 0.3% respectively, while US futures are flat.