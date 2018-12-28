PRESENTING: Art Cashin’s annual Christmas poem featuring trade wars, the dilemmas of Sears and GE, and government shutdowns

Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS, sent out his annual Christmas poem.

The poem recaps the year’s financial, political, and arts highlights.

Legendary New York Stock Exchange floor trader and director of floor operations for UBS Art Cashin just published his annual Wall Street Christmas poem.

As usual, he mentioned some of the year’s financial highlights such as the trade wars and tariffs, as well as the dilemmas of iconic American companies Sears and General Electric.

He also mourned a few of notable actors, singers, and celebrities that left us this year. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, he complained about the frequent government shutdown.

As Cashin said, 2018 was a year full of bumps. And his poem is certainly worth the read as we head into the New Year:

Along with Dick’s partner the great Rose Marie

Some deep internal tortures took Anthony Bourdain

And Kate Spade great designer must have felt the same pain

Barbara Bush we lost early George died months later

A long long love story we have rarely seen greater

Stan Lee made super heroes but few folks could explain

Why none of them came close to a real one like McCain

The Sons of the Desert lost their great founding man

And the world is somehow smaller without the unique Chuck McCann

Billy Graham has gone to the Lord he so preached

And the ends of the universe Stephen Hawking has reached

Paul Allen, Tab Hunter and Bochco have all moved along

Even Vic Damone is now singing a heavenly song.

And we lost scores of others there’s so many to name

But we know that without them the world’s not the same

We saw more fatal school shootings But the survivors rebelled

And they changed some gun laws to keep guns tightly held

The great retailer Sears moved still closer to fail

And a judge in September sent Bill Cosby to jail

And GE, once massive just shrivels and shrinks

Maybe they should call Jack Welch just to see what he thinks

We’ve a major health crisis with the use of opioids

While Elon Musk’s planning to mine asteroids

In March Madness, Loyola almost ran the whole skein

Probably thanks to the prayers of their great fan, Sister Jean

In China the Congress thought Xi was so clever

That they canceled all limits he can now rule forever

Trump did meet with Kim amid handshakes and smiles

Three months after the meeting neither had changed their styles

Serena came back as did Tiger, somewhat

We’re still waiting on Mueller just to see what he’s got

A guy named Kashoggi walked through a door

And disappeared in minutes he’ll be seen never more

And vaping is growing some states legalized pot

A few cultural critics say could put us on the spot

There’s still talk of trade wars and tariffs and such

We know they drag on markets but we don’t know how much

So we’ll cross all our fingers and a few of our toes

Keep an eye on Washington we’ll see how it goes

Let not this year’s memories of sadness or sleaze

Disturb you this day just give your heart ease

Have faith that this New Year will bring a new sign

And believe in yourself it will all work out fine

Just lift up your spirits and some fruit of the vine

And kiss ye a loved one and sing Auld Lange Syne

And late Monday evening as you watch the ball fall

Wish yourself all the best Happy New Year to All!!

