PRESENTING: Art Cashin’s annual Christmas poem featuring trade wars, the dilemmas of Sears and GE, and government shutdowns

Legendary New York Stock Exchange floor trader and director of floor operations for UBS Art Cashin just published his annual Wall Street Christmas poem.
As usual, he mentioned some of the year’s financial highlights such as the trade wars and tariffs, as well as the dilemmas of iconic American companies Sears and General Electric.
He also mourned a few of notable actors, singers, and celebrities that left us this year. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, he complained about the frequent government shutdown.
As Cashin said, 2018 was a year full of bumps. And his poem is certainly worth the read as we head into the New Year:
Along with Dick’s partner the great Rose Marie
Some deep internal tortures took Anthony Bourdain
And Kate Spade great designer must have felt the same pain
Barbara Bush we lost early George died months later
A long long love story we have rarely seen greater
Stan Lee made super heroes but few folks could explain
Why none of them came close to a real one like McCain
The Sons of the Desert lost their great founding man
And the world is somehow smaller without the unique Chuck McCann
Billy Graham has gone to the Lord he so preached
And the ends of the universe Stephen Hawking has reached
Paul Allen, Tab Hunter and Bochco have all moved along
Even Vic Damone is now singing a heavenly song.
And we lost scores of others there’s so many to name
But we know that without them the world’s not the same
We saw more fatal school shootings But the survivors rebelled
And they changed some gun laws to keep guns tightly held
The great retailer Sears moved still closer to fail
And a judge in September sent Bill Cosby to jail
And GE, once massive just shrivels and shrinks
Maybe they should call Jack Welch just to see what he thinks
We’ve a major health crisis with the use of opioids
While Elon Musk’s planning to mine asteroids
In March Madness, Loyola almost ran the whole skein
Probably thanks to the prayers of their great fan, Sister Jean
In China the Congress thought Xi was so clever
That they canceled all limits he can now rule forever
Trump did meet with Kim amid handshakes and smiles
Three months after the meeting neither had changed their styles
Serena came back as did Tiger, somewhat
We’re still waiting on Mueller just to see what he’s got
A guy named Kashoggi walked through a door
And disappeared in minutes he’ll be seen never more
And vaping is growing some states legalized pot
A few cultural critics say could put us on the spot
There’s still talk of trade wars and tariffs and such
We know they drag on markets but we don’t know how much
So we’ll cross all our fingers and a few of our toes
Keep an eye on Washington we’ll see how it goes
Let not this year’s memories of sadness or sleaze
Disturb you this day just give your heart ease
Have faith that this New Year will bring a new sign
And believe in yourself it will all work out fine
Just lift up your spirits and some fruit of the vine
And kiss ye a loved one and sing Auld Lange Syne
And late Monday evening as you watch the ball fall
Wish yourself all the best Happy New Year to All!!